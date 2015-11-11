South Park
We’re Being Victimized
Season 19 E 8 • 11/18/2015
After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
01:24
No to Pigs!South ParkS19 E7
The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:49
Not Enough Time to Deal with ISISSouth ParkS19 E7
Jimmy’s parents confront him about his new club and can’t believe what they hear. Meanwhile the citizens of South Park try to apologize to the police and ask for help ridding the town of ISIS, but the police are too busy.
11/11/2015
01:23
Real Ninjas Want to Talk To UsSouth ParkS19 E7
The ninjas are contacted by a mysterious “ninja” from overseas who offers to offers to help in their cause.
11/11/2015
01:39
Fired AgainSouth ParkS19 E7
After shooting another minority child, Barbrady is relieved of duty again while the rest of the police force cleans up the homeless problem.
11/11/2015
00:44
A Little Girl Named… LeslieSouth ParkS19 E7
Barbrady is confronted by a mysterious man who reveals a secret about why South Park is changing.
11/11/2015
02:22
Are You Going to Break HIS Legs?South ParkS19 E8
The first meeting between Jimmy and PC Principal does not go well when they don’t see eye-to-eye on editorial direction of the school newspaper.
11/18/2015
01:23
It’s Not a News Story!?South ParkS19 E8
Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
02:07
I’m Not Confused At AllSouth ParkS19 E8
PC Principal enlists Nathan to help Jimmy understand why the “R” word is a no-no word.
11/18/2015
01:10
Principal Victoria ReturnsSouth ParkS19 E8
After a Presidential Debate, Mr. Garrison and Caitlyn Jenner get an ominous visit from Principal Victoria.
11/18/2015
01:13
Would That Be Acceptable?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy makes a startling discovery while attending a special event at the PC Delta house.
11/18/2015
00:57
We’re Being VictimizedSouth ParkS19 E8
11/18/2015
01:42
26 Million DollarsSouth ParkS19 E8
An on-line ad company tries to convince Jimmy to change his mind about sponsored content.
11/18/2015
01:07
You Know How College Kids AreSouth ParkS19 E8
After reading Jimmy’s article in Super School News, Sharon confronts Randy about PC Delta.
11/18/2015
01:26
Worse than Ninjas?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy and Barbrady are told the truth about the new enemy of humanity.
11/18/2015
01:12
In Their Safe SpaceSouth ParkS19 E8
PC Principal and his PC Delta Bros realize they are being marginalized and their tolerant views distorted.
11/18/2015
01:57
Are You Special Too?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy and Leslie speak for the first time and PC Principal makes a big change at Super School News.
11/18/2015
01:14
Does She Know?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy and Leslie have a revealing conversation. Meanwhile PC Principal comes to terms with some new information and Garrison and Principal Victoria decide to return to South Park.
11/18/2015
01:29
Where’s PC PrincipalSouth ParkS19 E9
Kyle gets called to the Principal’s office and learns that Jimmy and Leslie are missing.
12/02/2015
01:18
Ridding the World of AdsSouth ParkS19 E9
Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
01:12
You Have to Pay For Parking Now!South ParkS19 E9
Randy breaks the news to Sharon that, because of the gentrification in town, they can’t afford to live in South Park.
12/02/2015