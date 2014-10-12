South Park

You PC, Bro?!

Season 19 E 1 • 09/16/2015

Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.

01:47

Watch Your Microaggressions, Bro
South ParkS19 E1

Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
01:02

My FRIEND, Kyle?
South ParkS19 E1

After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
02:04

You PC, Bro?!
South ParkS19 E1

Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015
01:56

Excuse My Language
South ParkS19 E1

Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
02:08

Randy Pledges PC Delta
South ParkS19 E1

Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:26

Check Someone's Privilege
South ParkS19 E1

Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015
00:58

Football Nightmare
South ParkS19 E1

After a terrifying nightmare, Cartman promises to be a better person.
09/16/2015
01:11

Kyle Gets Hazed
South ParkS19 E1

After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
09/16/2015
00:29

I WANNA BE PC!
South ParkS19 E1

The boys at PC Delta sing a song. WOO WOO!
09/16/2015
01:55

FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!
South ParkS19 E1

Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.
09/16/2015
01:08

So... I'm PC Now?
South ParkS19 E1

Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
02:18

Please Welcome PC Principal
South ParkS19 E1

South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
01:24

I'm Gonna Tom Brady This Thing
South ParkS19 E1

The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015