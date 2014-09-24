South Park

All Out of Toppings

Season 18 E 2 • 10/01/2014

At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.

01:07

CHANGE YOUR NAME!
South ParkS18 E1

Disgusted by the horrible defeat of the Redskins at the hands of the Cowboys, an angry mob descends upon the boys' company.
09/24/2014
01:15

Gluten Free, Mkay?
South ParkS18 E2

Mr. Mackey reminds the faculty AGAIN about the benefits of his gluten free life style.
10/01/2014
01:37

Alright, Next Caller!
South ParkS18 E2

The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.
10/01/2014
02:00

Dripping in Bitches
South ParkS18 E2

After their start-up business fails, the boys return to school... only to find that everyone is pissed off at them.
10/01/2014
01:07

People Still Won't Talk to Us
South ParkS18 E2

The boys come up with a brilliant plan to win back their friends.
10/01/2014
02:02

It Will Make Your Dick Fly Off
South ParkS18 E2

The USDA's Nutrition Advisor explains exactly what gluten is.
10/01/2014
01:20

Burn You Bastard!!
South ParkS18 E2

The townspeople celebrate the destruction of a wheat field. Meanwhile, the USDA goes into crisis mode.
10/01/2014
00:43

What's the Point?
South ParkS18 E2

With all snacks gone, Cartman struggles to get out of bed.
10/01/2014
01:19

You Wanna See My Dick?!?
South ParkS18 E2

After Randy's house is investigated for gluten exposure, he is quarantined.
10/01/2014
01:25

You Gonna Eat Those Pancakes?
South ParkS18 E2

Aunt Jemima visits Cartman in a dream.
10/01/2014
01:12

01:42

Bailing On The Party
South ParkS18 E2

The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:16

Flip the Pyramid
South ParkS18 E2

In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014
01:26

A Pretty Sweet Party
South ParkS18 E2

The boys manage to pull off an epic party, complete with a performance by Lorde.
10/01/2014
01:15

Have A Seat, Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:25

YOU ALL PUSHED ME TO THIS!
South ParkS18 E3

Cartman reaches a breaking point and finally reveals his big secret... he's transginger.
10/08/2014
01:18

I'm Transginger
South ParkS18 E3

The Principal confronts "Erica" about being transgendered. Afterwards, the teachers discuss what to do next.
10/08/2014
01:29

Spin Magazine Investigation
South ParkS18 E3

A reporter from Spin Magazine digs for answers about last week's Lorde performance. Meanwhile, Sharon finds something unexpected in Randy's jeans.
10/08/2014
01:22

You Guys Are So Cisgender
South ParkS18 E3

"Erica" continues to poop in the girl's bathroom, and Principal Victoria comes up with a solution to the problem.
10/08/2014
01:27

He's Getting Itchy Feet
South ParkS18 E3

Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
00:33

Yeah Yeah Yeah...
South ParkS18 E3

Randy tries to write a new Lorde song.
10/08/2014