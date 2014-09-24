South Park
You Wanna See My Dick?!?
Season 18 E 2 • 10/01/2014
After Randy's house is investigated for gluten exposure, he is quarantined.
More
Watching
01:25
A Merger?!South ParkS18 E1
With Kickstarter down, the boys reconcile their differences and decide on a new direction for their company.
09/24/2014
00:57
New and Improved LogoSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys hold another media event to reveal their latest improvements to the Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
01:07
CHANGE YOUR NAME!South ParkS18 E1
Disgusted by the horrible defeat of the Redskins at the hands of the Cowboys, an angry mob descends upon the boys' company.
09/24/2014
01:15
Gluten Free, Mkay?South ParkS18 E2
Mr. Mackey reminds the faculty AGAIN about the benefits of his gluten free life style.
10/01/2014
01:37
Alright, Next Caller!South ParkS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.
10/01/2014
02:00
Dripping in BitchesSouth ParkS18 E2
After their start-up business fails, the boys return to school... only to find that everyone is pissed off at them.
10/01/2014
01:07
People Still Won't Talk to UsSouth ParkS18 E2
The boys come up with a brilliant plan to win back their friends.
10/01/2014
02:02
It Will Make Your Dick Fly OffSouth ParkS18 E2
The USDA's Nutrition Advisor explains exactly what gluten is.
10/01/2014
01:20
Burn You Bastard!!South ParkS18 E2
The townspeople celebrate the destruction of a wheat field. Meanwhile, the USDA goes into crisis mode.
10/01/2014
00:43
What's the Point?South ParkS18 E2
With all snacks gone, Cartman struggles to get out of bed.
10/01/2014
01:19
You Wanna See My Dick?!?South ParkS18 E2
After Randy's house is investigated for gluten exposure, he is quarantined.
10/01/2014
01:12
All Out of ToppingsSouth ParkS18 E2
At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.
10/01/2014
01:42
Bailing On The PartySouth ParkS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:16
Flip the PyramidSouth ParkS18 E2
In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014
01:26
A Pretty Sweet PartySouth ParkS18 E2
The boys manage to pull off an epic party, complete with a performance by Lorde.
10/01/2014
01:15
Have A Seat, LordeSouth ParkS18 E3
At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:25
YOU ALL PUSHED ME TO THIS!South ParkS18 E3
Cartman reaches a breaking point and finally reveals his big secret... he's transginger.
10/08/2014
01:18
I'm TransgingerSouth ParkS18 E3
The Principal confronts "Erica" about being transgendered. Afterwards, the teachers discuss what to do next.
10/08/2014
01:29
Spin Magazine InvestigationSouth ParkS18 E3
A reporter from Spin Magazine digs for answers about last week's Lorde performance. Meanwhile, Sharon finds something unexpected in Randy's jeans.
10/08/2014