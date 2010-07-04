South Park

Let Her Rip!

Season 14 E 11 • 10/27/2010

BP enters the marine sanctuary and starts drilling.

Ending a Friendship
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South ParkS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:27

Join Us In This Fight
South ParkS14 E9

Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
00:56

It's Called A Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
01:02

Haha! It's A Trap!!
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman and the boys sneak into Sizzler.
10/13/2010
01:23

NO Jersey
South ParkS14 E9

The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:25

Kyley-B vs. Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

Things get out of control at Sizzler but Jersey Kyle comes to the rescue.
10/13/2010
02:17

My Fellow Heroes
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends assembles to discuss the crime wave.
10/27/2010
02:29

Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends try to stop the fire, but Captain Hindsight saves the day.
10/27/2010
02:01

Coon and Friends Alert!
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon signals his fellow heroes to discuss the disaster.
10/27/2010
00:41

Let Her Rip!
South ParkS14 E11

02:06

God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:46

Bake Sale?
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
01:07

Kicked Out
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
00:49

Drilling Into Another Dimension
South ParkS14 E11

DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:17

Drill the Moon
South ParkS14 E11

The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
01:21

3000 Years of Darkness
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:21

Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-Anus
South ParkS15 E1

Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
01:37

Just Let Us See It
South ParkS15 E1

The boys question if Cartman really has an iPad.
04/27/2011
01:29

Business Casual G-Men
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
01:01

I Agreed by Accident!
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011