South Park

Oh My God, It's Gordon Ramsay!!

Season 14 E 14 • 11/17/2010

The boys come up with a plan to foil Randy's cooking dreams.

Let Her Rip!
South ParkS14 E11

BP enters the marine sanctuary and starts drilling.
10/27/2010
02:06

God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:38

You're Pre-Approved
South ParkS14 E11

Cartman tries to convince Captain Hindsight to join Coon and Friends.
10/27/2010
00:53

We're Sorry
South ParkS14 E11

The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.
10/27/2010
01:46

Bake Sale?
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
01:14

Where Are You Captain Hindsight?
South ParkS14 E11

Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
01:07

Kicked Out
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
00:49

Drilling Into Another Dimension
South ParkS14 E11

DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:17

Drill the Moon
South ParkS14 E11

The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
01:21

3000 Years of Darkness
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
00:54

02:09

Me Time
South ParkS14 E14

Randy stays up late to watch the no-no channel.
11/17/2010
01:57

Isn't That Hot?
South ParkS14 E14

Randy sneaks in a little more Food Network after work.
11/17/2010
01:34

You Gonna Deglaze That?
South ParkS14 E14

Sharon blocks out the food channels, so Randy turns to the Food Network Hotline.
11/17/2010
01:59

The Big Jim
South ParkS14 E14

Sharon tries out the latest exercise craze.
11/17/2010
01:02

The New Chef
South ParkS14 E14

Randy quits his job to persue his new passion.
11/17/2010
01:21

Cafeteria Fraiche
South ParkS14 E14

Randy tries his hand at his very own cooking show.
11/17/2010
01:32

Just A Quickie
South ParkS14 E14

Sharon blows off some steam on the beach.
11/17/2010
01:25

Cannot Go to Sleep Mode
South ParkS14 E14

Sharon is woken up for a late night workout.
11/17/2010
01:17

Can I Just Get Some Tater Tots?!!
South ParkS14 E14

The school cafeteria is flooded with Food Network's stars.
11/17/2010
01:17

Your Room Is Being Serviced
South ParkS14 E14

Sharon walks in on the Shake Weight with another woman.
11/17/2010