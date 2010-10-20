South Park
Where Are You Captain Hindsight?
Season 14 E 11 • 10/27/2010
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
01:57
Dream Bullets Don't Hurt It!South ParkS14 E10
The root of Mackey's bad memories finally get exposed.
10/20/2010
01:43
Get Me In ThereSouth ParkS14 E10
Randy enters the dream state, as young Mackey prepares for his big field trip.
10/20/2010
02:17
My Fellow HeroesSouth ParkS14 E11
Coon and Friends assembles to discuss the crime wave.
10/27/2010
02:29
Captain Hindsight!!South ParkS14 E11
Coon and Friends try to stop the fire, but Captain Hindsight saves the day.
10/27/2010
02:01
Coon and Friends Alert!South ParkS14 E11
The Coon signals his fellow heroes to discuss the disaster.
10/27/2010
02:06
God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!South ParkS14 E11
An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:38
You're Pre-ApprovedSouth ParkS14 E11
Cartman tries to convince Captain Hindsight to join Coon and Friends.
10/27/2010
00:53
We're SorrySouth ParkS14 E11
The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.
10/27/2010
01:46
Bake Sale?South ParkS14 E11
The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
01:14
00:49
Drilling Into Another DimensionSouth ParkS14 E11
DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:21
3000 Years of DarknessSouth ParkS14 E11
The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:21
Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-AnusSouth ParkS15 E1
Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
01:29
Business Casual G-MenSouth ParkS15 E1
Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
01:01
I Agreed by Accident!South ParkS15 E1
Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011