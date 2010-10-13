South Park

A Taco Within A Taco!

Season 14 E 10 • 10/20/2010

As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.

It's Called A Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
01:00

We Need Your Help
South ParkS14 E9

In a last ditch effort for help, Stan's dad resorts to desperate measures.
10/13/2010
01:02

Haha! It's A Trap!!
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman and the boys sneak into Sizzler.
10/13/2010
01:23

NO Jersey
South ParkS14 E9

The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:25

Kyley-B vs. Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

Things get out of control at Sizzler but Jersey Kyle comes to the rescue.
10/13/2010
00:50

We're On Our Own
South ParkS14 E9

When Japan refuses to help, Randy suggests drastic measures.
10/13/2010
01:03

Class 5 Hoarder
South ParkS14 E10

The hoarding specialists discuss how to tackle Stan and Mackey's illness.
10/20/2010
01:46

Into Mackey's Memmories...
South ParkS14 E10

Mr. Mackey and the hoarders journey back to 1974....through a dream. PWAAA.....
10/20/2010
01:51

A Dream Within a Dream
South ParkS14 E10

The experts show up to infiltrate the hoarder's dream space.
10/20/2010
01:05

Give A Hoot
South ParkS14 E10

Mackey's childhood field trip to Frisco Woods is underway.
10/20/2010
01:18

01:09

You Can't Run Forever
South ParkS14 E10

Stan tries to convince Mackey to stand up to the bullies.
10/20/2010
01:09

Hello Freddy
South ParkS14 E10

Dr. Chinstrap seeks help from the most powerful dream infiltrator in the world.
10/20/2010
01:57

Dream Bullets Don't Hurt It!
South ParkS14 E10

The root of Mackey's bad memories finally get exposed.
10/20/2010
01:43

Get Me In There
South ParkS14 E10

Randy enters the dream state, as young Mackey prepares for his big field trip.
10/20/2010
02:17

My Fellow Heroes
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends assembles to discuss the crime wave.
10/27/2010
02:29

Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends try to stop the fire, but Captain Hindsight saves the day.
10/27/2010
02:01

Coon and Friends Alert!
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon signals his fellow heroes to discuss the disaster.
10/27/2010
00:41

Let Her Rip!
South ParkS14 E11

BP enters the marine sanctuary and starts drilling.
10/27/2010
02:06

God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:38

You're Pre-Approved
South ParkS14 E11

Cartman tries to convince Captain Hindsight to join Coon and Friends.
10/27/2010