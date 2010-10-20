South Park

We're Sorry

Season 14 E 11 • 10/27/2010

The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.

01:09

You Can't Run Forever
South ParkS14 E10

Stan tries to convince Mackey to stand up to the bullies.
10/20/2010
01:09

Hello Freddy
South ParkS14 E10

Dr. Chinstrap seeks help from the most powerful dream infiltrator in the world.
10/20/2010
01:57

Dream Bullets Don't Hurt It!
South ParkS14 E10

The root of Mackey's bad memories finally get exposed.
10/20/2010
01:43

Get Me In There
South ParkS14 E10

Randy enters the dream state, as young Mackey prepares for his big field trip.
10/20/2010
02:17

My Fellow Heroes
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends assembles to discuss the crime wave.
10/27/2010
02:29

Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

Coon and Friends try to stop the fire, but Captain Hindsight saves the day.
10/27/2010
02:01

Coon and Friends Alert!
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon signals his fellow heroes to discuss the disaster.
10/27/2010
00:41

Let Her Rip!
South ParkS14 E11

BP enters the marine sanctuary and starts drilling.
10/27/2010
02:06

God Bless You Captain Hindsight!!
South ParkS14 E11

An oil spill in the Gulf leads to another Coon alert...and another visit from Captain Hindsight.
10/27/2010
01:38

You're Pre-Approved
South ParkS14 E11

Cartman tries to convince Captain Hindsight to join Coon and Friends.
10/27/2010
00:53

We're Sorry
South ParkS14 E11

The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.
10/27/2010
01:46

Bake Sale?
South ParkS14 E11

The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
01:14

Where Are You Captain Hindsight?
South ParkS14 E11

Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
01:07

Kicked Out
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
00:49

Drilling Into Another Dimension
South ParkS14 E11

DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:17

Drill the Moon
South ParkS14 E11

The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
01:21

3000 Years of Darkness
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:21

Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-Anus
South ParkS15 E1

Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
01:37

Just Let Us See It
South ParkS15 E1

The boys question if Cartman really has an iPad.
04/27/2011
01:29

Business Casual G-Men
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
00:45

You're Safe With Daddy
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle goes to his dad for legal counsel.
04/27/2011