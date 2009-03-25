South Park

90 Trillion Dollars

Season 13 E 3 • 03/25/2009

Stan finally gets close to a refund for his Margaritaville.

01:38

Water, Bread, and Margaritas
South ParkS13 E3

Everyone's preaching about the financial situation, but Randy's vision of a vengeful economy seems to draw the most attention.
03/25/2009
01:02

Improbable, But Not Impossible
South ParkS13 E3

Stan tries to return the Margaritaville to Sur La Table without success.
03/25/2009
01:07

I Am Pretty Smart, Yeah
South ParkS13 E3

Randy's Economic Recovery Committee learns of a child who is speaking out against the economy.
03/25/2009
01:45

The Importance of Saving Money
South ParkS13 E3

Stan takes his $100 check and makes an investment into South Park Bank. Annndd it's gone.
03/25/2009
00:52

They Took 'er Economy
South ParkS13 E3

The people of South Park talk about the dark economic times.
03/25/2009
01:06

Sliced Hot Dogs and Tomato Slices?
South ParkS13 E3

Randy explains exactly why the economy is so bad.
03/25/2009
01:17

Take Away Thy Broncos Cap
South ParkS13 E3

Randy's speeches about the economy and personal responsibility are gaining support.
03/25/2009
01:20

Tell Us Where the Cave Is
South ParkS13 E3

The Boys are reduced to playing with squirrels.
03/25/2009
01:09

Hucking Squirrels
South ParkS13 E3

The townspeople punish Garrison for needless spending, but Kyle tries to stop him from being squirreled.
03/25/2009
01:34

Plastic Cards and Paper Money
South ParkS13 E3

Stan's trip to the stock exchange turns out to be useless. Meanwhile, the Kyle preaches about having faith in the economy.
03/25/2009
01:13

01:11

The Last Pizza Party
South ParkS13 E3

Kyle realizes what he must do.
03/25/2009
01:02

Bailout!
South ParkS13 E3

Stan finally figures out just how our treasury system works.
03/25/2009
02:18

Paying For Everyone's Debts
South ParkS13 E3

Kyle takes on everyone's financial burden, and South Park is finally free. To spend.
03/25/2009
