South Park

Yeah Yeah Yeah...

Season 18 E 3 • 10/08/2014

Randy tries to write a new Lorde song.

01:12

All Out of Toppings
South ParkS18 E2

At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.
10/01/2014
01:42

Bailing On The Party
South ParkS18 E2

The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:16

Flip the Pyramid
South ParkS18 E2

In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014
01:26

A Pretty Sweet Party
South ParkS18 E2

The boys manage to pull off an epic party, complete with a performance by Lorde.
10/01/2014
01:15

Have A Seat, Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

At work, the boss reveals that some co-workers are uncomfortable sharing the bathroom with Lorde.
10/08/2014
02:25

YOU ALL PUSHED ME TO THIS!
South ParkS18 E3

Cartman reaches a breaking point and finally reveals his big secret... he's transginger.
10/08/2014
01:18

I'm Transginger
South ParkS18 E3

The Principal confronts "Erica" about being transgendered. Afterwards, the teachers discuss what to do next.
10/08/2014
01:29

Spin Magazine Investigation
South ParkS18 E3

A reporter from Spin Magazine digs for answers about last week's Lorde performance. Meanwhile, Sharon finds something unexpected in Randy's jeans.
10/08/2014
01:22

You Guys Are So Cisgender
South ParkS18 E3

"Erica" continues to poop in the girl's bathroom, and Principal Victoria comes up with a solution to the problem.
10/08/2014
01:27

He's Getting Itchy Feet
South ParkS18 E3

Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
00:33

Yeah Yeah Yeah...
South ParkS18 E3

Randy tries to write a new Lorde song.
10/08/2014
00:58

She's a Good Geologist
South ParkS18 E3

The reporter from Spin Magazine learns about Lorde's double life as a geologist.
10/08/2014
01:24

"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"
South ParkS18 E3

Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
10/08/2014
02:43

I AM Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

Randy finally reveals his big secret... that he IS Lorde. Randy then shows Stan how the music is made.
10/08/2014
00:45

I'm Confused
South ParkS18 E3

Stan doesn't know which bathroom to use.
10/08/2014
00:56

Big Ol' Fat Cissy
South ParkS18 E3

E! News reports about Lorde's silence. Meanwhile, Cartman and Butters confront Stan for being "intolerant".
10/08/2014
01:16

What I Would Say to Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

10/08/2014
01:26

Lorde's New Song
South ParkS18 E3

Everyone in South Park hears Lorde's awesome new song.
10/08/2014
01:05

Stan's Bathroom
South ParkS18 E3

At a school assembly, Principal Victoria announces they're getting rid of the transgender bathroom.
10/08/2014
01:39

Our Handicar's Here
South ParkS18 E4

Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.
10/15/2014
01:28

Psyched for Summer Camp?!
South ParkS18 E4

Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014