South Park
I Didn't Make Him Fail
Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018
As Cartman confronts Tolkien, another incident takes place at school.
01:30
Crazy TimeSouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
01:09
Maybe This IS a Big DealSouth ParkS22 E1
Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.
09/26/2018
01:13
I Cheated Off TolkienSouth ParkS22 E1
As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
00:52
We Will Get Through ThisSouth ParkS22 E1
As Cartman complains about failing his math test, Stan's Mom races to school to make sure he is safe.
09/26/2018
01:50
What Else is Going On?South ParkS22 E1
Sharon tries to get the family talking about the incident at school but becomes frustrated that no one is as upset as she is.
09/26/2018
01:11
We Saw It on Date NightSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman sits down with Tolkien's parents in an attempt to get Tolkien in trouble.
09/26/2018
01:04
Something I Can Use as LeverageSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
00:57
A Super PeriodSouth ParkS22 E1
Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018
00:47
Covering Up the TruthSouth ParkS22 E1
During the math test, Cartman realizes that if he copies off Tolkien, no one will realize how bad Black Panther actually was.
09/26/2018
01:08
Helpless and AngrySouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
09/26/2018
01:35
01:29
It's Not the End of the WorldSouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon admits that sometimes she overreacts and apologizes to Randy.
09/26/2018
02:13
Church is About CommunitySouth ParkS22 E2
The town comes together at church to hear the sermon, but the running commentary from the congregation is too much for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
01:14
I'm One of the Popular KidsSouth ParkS22 E2
When Butters notices that Priest Maxi seems down, Butters tries to cheer him up.
10/03/2018
00:59
No Church TodaySouth ParkS22 E2
When everyone shows up for Sunday Mass, they are surprised to find the church locked.
10/03/2018
01:26
A Nice Way to Spend a SundaySouth ParkS22 E2
With the church closed, Priest Maxi and Butters spend a nice day together.
10/03/2018
01:06
Our Priest Has Gone MissingSouth ParkS22 E2
The town tries to cope with the church being closed and Priest Maxi taking some time off. Meanwhile, the Denver Archdiocese develops a plan to deal with the rogue Priest.
10/03/2018
00:50
Everyone's Staring at MeSouth ParkS22 E2
Butters and Priest Maxi crash Clyde's birthday party, at the roller rink.
10/03/2018
01:07
He's Bumming Everybody OutSouth ParkS22 E2
After the boys begin to feel uncomfortable with Priest Maxi at the birthday party, Kyle tries to reason with Butters.
10/03/2018