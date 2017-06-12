South Park

Maybe This IS a Big Deal

Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018

Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.

01:06

A Fox Trap
South ParkS21 E10

The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
01:47

80's Music
South ParkS21 E10

The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:25

But They're Co-Workers
South ParkS21 E10

Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:10

You Tried to Kill Me
South ParkS21 E10

Heidi and Cartman get into another fight about their relationship but are interrupted when the President finds them.
12/06/2017
01:00

You Don't Want to Know
South ParkS21 E10

Randy tells the rest of the town about what they found in the woods.
12/06/2017
02:47

It's Up to the Whites
South ParkS21 E10

After capturing the President, Ike and the kids return to town. While Heidi comes to terms with what she has become, the President escapes.
12/06/2017
01:39

Where Do I Begin
South ParkS22 E1

Randy enlists the help of the rest of the parents to prove to Sharon how compassionate he can be. Meanwhile, Cartman tries to convince Tolkien to let him cheat during the math test.
09/26/2018
02:01

You Didn't Like It Either
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman and Tolkien race to class to take their math test before it's too late
09/26/2018
01:43

It Used to be a Big Deal
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018
01:30

Crazy Time
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
01:09

01:13

I Cheated Off Tolkien
South ParkS22 E1

As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
00:52

We Will Get Through This
South ParkS22 E1

As Cartman complains about failing his math test, Stan's Mom races to school to make sure he is safe.
09/26/2018
01:50

What Else is Going On?
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon tries to get the family talking about the incident at school but becomes frustrated that no one is as upset as she is.
09/26/2018
01:11

We Saw It on Date Night
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman sits down with Tolkien's parents in an attempt to get Tolkien in trouble.
09/26/2018
01:04

Something I Can Use as Leverage
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
00:57

A Super Period
South ParkS22 E1

Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018
00:47

Covering Up the Truth
South ParkS22 E1

During the math test, Cartman realizes that if he copies off Tolkien, no one will realize how bad Black Panther actually was.
09/26/2018
01:08

Helpless and Angry
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
09/26/2018
01:35

I Didn't Make Him Fail
South ParkS22 E1

As Cartman confronts Tolkien, another incident takes place at school.
09/26/2018
01:29

It's Not the End of the World
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon admits that sometimes she overreacts and apologizes to Randy.
09/26/2018