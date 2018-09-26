South Park

Helpless and Angry

Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018

Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:43

It Used to be a Big Deal
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018
01:30

Crazy Time
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
01:09

Maybe This IS a Big Deal
South ParkS22 E1

Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.
09/26/2018
01:13

I Cheated Off Tolkien
South ParkS22 E1

As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
00:52

We Will Get Through This
South ParkS22 E1

As Cartman complains about failing his math test, Stan's Mom races to school to make sure he is safe.
09/26/2018
01:50

What Else is Going On?
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon tries to get the family talking about the incident at school but becomes frustrated that no one is as upset as she is.
09/26/2018
01:11

We Saw It on Date Night
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman sits down with Tolkien's parents in an attempt to get Tolkien in trouble.
09/26/2018
01:04

Something I Can Use as Leverage
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
00:57

A Super Period
South ParkS22 E1

Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018
00:47

Covering Up the Truth
South ParkS22 E1

During the math test, Cartman realizes that if he copies off Tolkien, no one will realize how bad Black Panther actually was.
09/26/2018
01:08

Helpless and Angry
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
09/26/2018
01:35

I Didn't Make Him Fail
South ParkS22 E1

As Cartman confronts Tolkien, another incident takes place at school.
09/26/2018
01:29

It's Not the End of the World
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon admits that sometimes she overreacts and apologizes to Randy.
09/26/2018
02:13

Church is About Community
South ParkS22 E2

The town comes together at church to hear the sermon, but the running commentary from the congregation is too much for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
01:14

I'm One of the Popular Kids
South ParkS22 E2

When Butters notices that Priest Maxi seems down, Butters tries to cheer him up.
10/03/2018
01:38

Game Night
South ParkS22 E2

Butters invites a friend to Game Night at Stan's House.
10/03/2018
00:59

No Church Today
South ParkS22 E2

When everyone shows up for Sunday Mass, they are surprised to find the church locked.
10/03/2018
01:26

A Nice Way to Spend a Sunday
South ParkS22 E2

With the church closed, Priest Maxi and Butters spend a nice day together.
10/03/2018
01:06

Our Priest Has Gone Missing
South ParkS22 E2

The town tries to cope with the church being closed and Priest Maxi taking some time off. Meanwhile, the Denver Archdiocese develops a plan to deal with the rogue Priest.
10/03/2018
00:50

Everyone's Staring at Me
South ParkS22 E2

Butters and Priest Maxi crash Clyde's birthday party, at the roller rink.
10/03/2018
01:07

He's Bumming Everybody Out
South ParkS22 E2

After the boys begin to feel uncomfortable with Priest Maxi at the birthday party, Kyle tries to reason with Butters.
10/03/2018