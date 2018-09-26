South Park

A Nice Way to Spend a Sunday

Season 22 E 2 • 10/03/2018

With the church closed, Priest Maxi and Butters spend a nice day together.

01:04

Something I Can Use as Leverage
South ParkS22 E1

Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
00:57

A Super Period
South ParkS22 E1

Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018
00:47

Covering Up the Truth
South ParkS22 E1

During the math test, Cartman realizes that if he copies off Tolkien, no one will realize how bad Black Panther actually was.
09/26/2018
01:08

Helpless and Angry
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon decides to see a counselor to come to terms with her feelings, but Randy interrupts her therapy session.
09/26/2018
01:35

I Didn't Make Him Fail
South ParkS22 E1

As Cartman confronts Tolkien, another incident takes place at school.
09/26/2018
01:29

It's Not the End of the World
South ParkS22 E1

Sharon admits that sometimes she overreacts and apologizes to Randy.
09/26/2018
02:13

Church is About Community
South ParkS22 E2

The town comes together at church to hear the sermon, but the running commentary from the congregation is too much for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
01:14

I'm One of the Popular Kids
South ParkS22 E2

When Butters notices that Priest Maxi seems down, Butters tries to cheer him up.
10/03/2018
01:38

Game Night
South ParkS22 E2

Butters invites a friend to Game Night at Stan's House.
10/03/2018
00:59

No Church Today
South ParkS22 E2

When everyone shows up for Sunday Mass, they are surprised to find the church locked.
10/03/2018
01:26

01:06

Our Priest Has Gone Missing
South ParkS22 E2

The town tries to cope with the church being closed and Priest Maxi taking some time off. Meanwhile, the Denver Archdiocese develops a plan to deal with the rogue Priest.
10/03/2018
00:50

Everyone's Staring at Me
South ParkS22 E2

Butters and Priest Maxi crash Clyde's birthday party, at the roller rink.
10/03/2018
01:07

He's Bumming Everybody Out
South ParkS22 E2

After the boys begin to feel uncomfortable with Priest Maxi at the birthday party, Kyle tries to reason with Butters.
10/03/2018
00:47

Clean and Scrub Everything
South ParkS22 E2

On the trail of Priest Maxi, the Catholic Clean-Up Crew arrives to sanitize Clyde's birthday party.
10/03/2018
00:44

Father's Back!
South ParkS22 E2

Priest Maxi stops by Stan's house looking for Butters, but gets some troubling news.
10/03/2018
00:30

Bring out... the KUMBONI
South ParkS22 E2

The Catholic Clean-Up Crew sets a trap for Priest Maxi.
10/03/2018
02:27

Here to Give You What You Deserve
South ParkS22 E2

Priest Maxi is given the opportunity to start over, but makes another choice about his future.
10/03/2018
01:03

Good to Have My Faith Back
South ParkS22 E2

Priest Maxi reopens the doors to the church.
10/03/2018
01:33

What About Me is Offensive
South ParkS22 E3

The South Park City Council informs Mr. Hankey the budget for the Christmas Pageant has been cut.
10/10/2018
00:39

Deck the Halls
South ParkS22 E3

The kids do their best to practice "Deck the Halls" for the Christmas Pageant, but Mr. Hankey is frustrated.
10/10/2018