South America

Turkey Day With Tiger

Season 14 E 1 • 03/17/2010

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.

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01:21

Almost All P, No H
South AmericaS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:28

Almost All Pee
South AmericaS13 E14

Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:02

Drink the Pee
South AmericaS13 E14

Kyle prepares for his big dive.
11/18/2009
01:50

Facing a Major Crisis
South AmericaS14 E1

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South AmericaS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South AmericaS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South AmericaS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
02:12

Not My Waterpark
South AmericaS13 E14

Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South AmericaS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
00:49

PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!
South AmericaS14 E1

Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:21

Sex Addicts
South AmericaS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join some celebrities in sex rehab.
03/17/2010
01:48

The Antidote
South AmericaS13 E14

The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South AmericaS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:37

The Only Explanation
South AmericaS14 E1

The scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.
03/17/2010
01:26

The Pi Pi's No Good At Swimming
South AmericaS13 E14

The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:28

Turd in the Punch Bowl
South AmericaS14 E1

The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
03/17/2010
01:36

Turkey Day With Tiger
South AmericaS14 E1

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:14

Understanding the Outbreak
South AmericaS14 E1

The scientists test the effects of money on chimpanzees.
03/17/2010
01:07

What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?
South AmericaS14 E1

Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
02:14

What Handkerchief?
South AmericaS14 E1

The CDC addresses the growing threat, while the boys struggle to cope with their addiction.
03/17/2010
02:12

You Gotta Swim!
South AmericaS13 E14

Kyle is stranded in the ocean of pee. Meanwhile, Cartman finds rescue at the hands of minorities.
11/18/2009