South America
Turd in the Punch Bowl
Season 14 E 1 • 03/17/2010
The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
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Watching
01:28
Almost All PeeSouth AmericaS13 E14
Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:02
DRIVE FASTER!!South AmericaS14 E3
Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
01:50
Facing a Major CrisisSouth AmericaS14 E1
The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
01:29
Find the Wizard AlienSouth AmericaS14 E1
The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54
Killing the AddictionSouth AmericaS14 E1
Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
02:07
Microwaving Your BallsSouth AmericaS14 E3
Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
02:39
Nice Lady with the Handkerchief TestSouth AmericaS14 E1
The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
01:01
No ReferralSouth AmericaS14 E3
Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
00:49
PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!South AmericaS14 E1
Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:43
Sex Addiction Is No MoreSouth AmericaS14 E1
The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
01:47
The Myan's Predicted ThisSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:37
The Only ExplanationSouth AmericaS14 E1
The scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.
03/17/2010
01:26
The Pi Pi's No Good At SwimmingSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:28
Turd in the Punch BowlSouth AmericaS14 E1
The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
03/17/2010
01:36
Turkey Day With TigerSouth AmericaS14 E1
The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:14
Understanding the OutbreakSouth AmericaS14 E1
The scientists test the effects of money on chimpanzees.
03/17/2010
02:15
We Only Sell Marijuana HereSouth AmericaS14 E3
The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:07
What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?South AmericaS14 E1
Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010