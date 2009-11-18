South America
Pi Pi's Splashtown
Season 13 E 14 • 11/18/2009
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
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Watching
01:21
Almost All P, No HSouth AmericaS13 E14
The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:28
Almost All PeeSouth AmericaS13 E14
Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:44
Are We BAD ASSES?!South AmericaS13 E11
The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:21
BONZAI!!!South AmericaS13 E11
In the face of the new Sea Shepherd captain, the Japanese employ old tactics.
10/28/2009
01:27
It's Like They Know!South AmericaS13 E11
Just when all seems lost, the whales join the war.
10/28/2009
01:31
Japanese PrisonSouth AmericaS13 E11
Stan, Kenny, and Cartman do some hard time in Japan.
10/28/2009
02:10
Never Forget What HappenedSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
10/28/2009
02:12
Not My WaterparkSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:40
Poker FaceSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
01:48
The AntidoteSouth AmericaS13 E14
The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:47
The Myan's Predicted ThisSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:26
The Pi Pi's No Good At SwimmingSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:08
The Real BombersSouth AmericaS13 E11
The boys finally reveal the truth to the Japanese.
10/28/2009
01:36
Turkey Day With TigerSouth AmericaS14 E1
The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010