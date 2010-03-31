South America

Find the Wizard Alien

Season 14 E 1 • 03/17/2010

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:17

A Risky Business
South AmericaS14 E3

Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:29

Buffalo Soldier
South AmericaS14 E3

Randy finally gets his prescription for weed.
03/31/2010
01:02

DRIVE FASTER!!
South AmericaS14 E3

Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
01:50

Facing a Major Crisis
South AmericaS14 E1

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South AmericaS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:03

It's Like a Hoppity Hop!
South AmericaS14 E3

After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
01:54

Killing the Addiction
South AmericaS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
02:07

Microwaving Your Balls
South AmericaS14 E3

Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South AmericaS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
01:01

No Referral
South AmericaS14 E3

Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
00:49

PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!
South AmericaS14 E1

Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:43

Sex Addiction Is No More
South AmericaS14 E1

The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
01:21

Sex Addicts
South AmericaS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join some celebrities in sex rehab.
03/17/2010
01:37

The Only Explanation
South AmericaS14 E1

The scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.
03/17/2010
01:28

Turd in the Punch Bowl
South AmericaS14 E1

The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
03/17/2010
01:36

Turkey Day With Tiger
South AmericaS14 E1

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:14

Understanding the Outbreak
South AmericaS14 E1

The scientists test the effects of money on chimpanzees.
03/17/2010
02:15

We Only Sell Marijuana Here
South AmericaS14 E3

The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:07

What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?
South AmericaS14 E1

Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
02:14

What Handkerchief?
South AmericaS14 E1

The CDC addresses the growing threat, while the boys struggle to cope with their addiction.
03/17/2010
00:57

You Got The Stuff?
South AmericaS14 E3

The chicken deal goes down.
03/31/2010