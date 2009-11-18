IT'S-A-DA-PEE!

Watching
01:21
Almost All P, No HSouth AmericaS13 E14
The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:28
Almost All PeeSouth AmericaS13 E14
Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:21
BONZAI!!!South AmericaS13 E11
In the face of the new Sea Shepherd captain, the Japanese employ old tactics.
10/28/2009
01:50
Facing a Major CrisisSouth AmericaS14 E1
The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
01:31
Japanese PrisonSouth AmericaS13 E11
Stan, Kenny, and Cartman do some hard time in Japan.
10/28/2009
02:10
Never Forget What HappenedSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
10/28/2009
02:39
Nice Lady with the Handkerchief TestSouth AmericaS14 E1
The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
02:12
Not My WaterparkSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
00:49
PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!South AmericaS14 E1
Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:48
The AntidoteSouth AmericaS13 E14
The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:47
The Myan's Predicted ThisSouth AmericaS13 E14
Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:26
The Pi Pi's No Good At SwimmingSouth AmericaS13 E14
The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:08
The Real BombersSouth AmericaS13 E11
The boys finally reveal the truth to the Japanese.
10/28/2009
01:36
Turkey Day With TigerSouth AmericaS14 E1
The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
02:14
What Handkerchief?South AmericaS14 E1
The CDC addresses the growing threat, while the boys struggle to cope with their addiction.
03/17/2010