You Can't Sell Hamburgers Here
Season 23 E 4 • 10/17/2019
Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
01:16
Pwned by a TowelSouth ParkS23 E4
With sales down at Tegridy Farms, Randy calls a family meeting to discuss new ideas to get the business back on track.
10/17/2019
01:28
Sloppy Joe DaySouth ParkS23 E4
Cartman and Butters are horrified to find that Sloppy Joe Day at school has been replaced by healthier food options. After a fierce argument, Cartman has a heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:21
Processed Crap That Comes in a BoxSouth ParkS23 E4
Cartman surprises the entire school when he admits that he likes the new lunch menu items.
10/17/2019
01:01
I Want Vegan FoodSouth ParkS23 E4
After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:09
Being Healthy and EthicalSouth ParkS23 E4
On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.
10/17/2019
01:29
People Eat Crappy FoodSouth ParkS23 E4
The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:00
It's a Tegridy BurgerSouth ParkS23 E4
Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
01:19
People Pay For This?South ParkS23 E4
Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
01:24
Young Voices MatterSouth ParkS23 E4
Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:32
We Gotta Kill All These CowsSouth ParkS23 E4
After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:49
You Can't Sell Hamburgers HereSouth ParkS23 E4
10/17/2019
00:58
Your Lunch Dances Aren't the SameSouth ParkS23 E4
Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019
00:59
A Cow CircusSouth ParkS23 E4
With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
01:15
Incredibly City Mongolian BeefSouth ParkS23 E4
The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
01:18
Incredible Beef TacosSouth ParkS23 E4
The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019
00:28
Halloween Special IntroSouth ParkS23 E5
It's the all-new into for Tegridy Farms Halloween Special - Brought to you by Tegridy Weed.
10/31/2019
01:55
Smoke Weed All DaySouth ParkS23 E5
Randy prepares for the Tegridy Farms Halloween Special, but first he's got to deal with Shelley's marijuana problem.
10/31/2019
02:48
Archaeologist ButtersSouth ParkS23 E5
Randy and Shelley try to enjoy a father-daughter day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Meanwhile, Archeologist Butters finds the final stamp at the Ancient Egypt exhibit, but it comes at a cost.
10/31/2019
00:27
Shelley's BrewSouth ParkS23 E5
Shelley brews up a potion to get revenge on her Father and the Halloween Special.
10/31/2019