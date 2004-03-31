South Park

Jeffy, the Duck

Season 8 E 4 • 04/07/2004

Stan's crew is complete with the addition of Jeffy, the dancing duck.

01:27

Kyle Sees The Passion
South ParkS8 E3

Kyle watches in horror as Jesus suffers onscreen.
03/31/2004
00:35

Kyle Dreams of Killing Jesus
South ParkS8 E3

Kyle has a nightmare about "The Passion."
03/31/2004
01:36

Licking Mel Gibson's Balls
South ParkS8 E3

Cartman and Stan fight about "The Passion" over the phone without recognizing each other.
03/31/2004
00:31

Cartman Dressed As Hitler
South ParkS8 E3

Cartman, dressed as Hitler, hails himself in the mirror while screaming in German.
03/31/2004
01:41

Cartman's Rally
South ParkS8 E3

Everyone is excited about the first meeting of The Mel Gibson Fan Club.
03/31/2004
01:35

Mel Gibson is Crazy
South ParkS8 E3

Stan and Kenny meet Mel Gibson.
03/31/2004
00:59

Kyle Can't Sleep
South ParkS8 E3

Priest Maxi recommends that Kyle convert to Christianity.
03/31/2004
01:27

Apologize?
South ParkS8 E3

Kyle tells his synagogue that he believes that the Jews should apologize for Christ's death.
03/31/2004
00:55

Mad Max Chase
South ParkS8 E3

Mel Gibson follows Stan and Kenny's bus and demands his $18 back.
03/31/2004
02:46

Everyone Realizes Mel Gibson is Crazy
South ParkS8 E3

Mel Gibson comes to South Park and acts like a lunatic.
03/31/2004
00:47

02:27

It's On
South ParkS8 E4

The boys are almost served again until Stan shows them what he's learned, now it's on.
04/07/2004
01:46

Randy Gets Served
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's dad gets served by the Orange Country dance coach.
04/07/2004
02:39

The Dance-Off
South ParkS8 E4

Butters helps South Park win the dance-off by accidentally killing the opposing crew.
04/07/2004
01:05

Served
South ParkS8 E4

The boys get served.
04/07/2004
00:58

Chef Comforts the Boys
South ParkS8 E4

Chef makes the boys some cocoa after they get served.
04/07/2004
01:06

First Dance Lesson
South ParkS8 E4

Stan's dad gives him a dance lesson.
04/07/2004
01:22

Avenge Your Father
South ParkS8 E4

Stan has to avenge his father's injuries in the dance-off on Saturday.
04/07/2004
01:03

Recruiting Yao
South ParkS8 E4

Stan recruits Yao, a DDR expert, to be in his crew.
04/07/2004
01:40

State Tap Champion
South ParkS8 E4

Butters is reminded of a horrible tragedy in his past.
04/07/2004
01:22

The Tap Tragedy
South ParkS8 E4

Butters remembers his tap dance tragedy.
04/07/2004