The Jersey Problem

Season 14 E 9 • 10/13/2010

The town discusses the impending Jersey threat and Sheila comes forward with a confession.

01:40

Out Of Ammo
South ParkS14 E9

In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
10/13/2010
00:42

What's Muff Cabbage?
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
02:06

YOU'RE GAHBAGE!!!
South ParkS14 E9

The Marsh family has the new neighbors from New Jersey over for dinner.
10/13/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South ParkS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:30

Real Housewives of South Park
South ParkS14 E9

New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:23

The Jersey Problem
South ParkS14 E9

10/13/2010
01:07

Three Strikes
South ParkS14 E9

Now that the boys know Kyle's mom is from Jersey, their group starts to break down.
10/13/2010
01:50

You Can't Take Jersey Out Of A Fetus
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
00:50

The Jersey News
South ParkS14 E9

Everyone in Jersey is upset at South Park.
10/13/2010
01:27

Join Us In This Fight
South ParkS14 E9

Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
00:56

It's Called A Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
00:49

The Jersey In Kyle Is Coming Out
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman tries to rally the other boys against Kyle.
10/13/2010
01:00

We Need Your Help
South ParkS14 E9

In a last ditch effort for help, Stan's dad resorts to desperate measures.
10/13/2010
01:02

Haha! It's A Trap!!
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman and the boys sneak into Sizzler.
10/13/2010
01:23

NO Jersey
South ParkS14 E9

The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:25

Kyley-B vs. Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

Things get out of control at Sizzler but Jersey Kyle comes to the rescue.
10/13/2010