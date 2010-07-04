We Need Your Help

South Park

Season 14 E 9 • 10/13/2010

In a last ditch effort for help, Stan's dad resorts to desperate measures.

Profile Stan Marsh
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
00:48

Ending a Friendship
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
01:40

Out Of Ammo
South ParkS14 E9

In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
10/13/2010
00:42

What's Muff Cabbage?
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
02:06

YOU'RE GAHBAGE!!!
South ParkS14 E9

The Marsh family has the new neighbors from New Jersey over for dinner.
10/13/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South ParkS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:30

Real Housewives of South Park
South ParkS14 E9

New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:50

You Can't Take Jersey Out Of A Fetus
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:27

Join Us In This Fight
South ParkS14 E9

Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
00:56

It's Called A Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
01:00

01:02

Haha! It's A Trap!!
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman and the boys sneak into Sizzler.
10/13/2010
01:23

NO Jersey
South ParkS14 E9

The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:25

Kyley-B vs. Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

Things get out of control at Sizzler but Jersey Kyle comes to the rescue.
10/13/2010
00:50

We're On Our Own
South ParkS14 E9

When Japan refuses to help, Randy suggests drastic measures.
10/13/2010
01:03

Class 5 Hoarder
South ParkS14 E10

The hoarding specialists discuss how to tackle Stan and Mackey's illness.
10/20/2010
01:46

Into Mackey's Memmories...
South ParkS14 E10

Mr. Mackey and the hoarders journey back to 1974....through a dream. PWAAA.....
10/20/2010
01:51

A Dream Within a Dream
South ParkS14 E10

The experts show up to infiltrate the hoarder's dream space.
10/20/2010
01:05

Give A Hoot
South ParkS14 E10

Mackey's childhood field trip to Frisco Woods is underway.
10/20/2010
01:18

A Taco Within A Taco!
South ParkS14 E10

As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
01:09

You Can't Run Forever
South ParkS14 E10

Stan tries to convince Mackey to stand up to the bullies.
10/20/2010