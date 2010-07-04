South Park

Out Of Ammo

Season 14 E 9 • 10/13/2010

In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.

01:28

So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
South ParkS14 E4

Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010
01:07

Relationship Status
South ParkS14 E4

Stan has trouble adjusting to the world of social networking.
04/07/2010
01:00

Mad Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24

No Friends
South ParkS14 E4

When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:55

Poke Your Grandma
South ParkS14 E4

Stan literally gets sucked into social networking.
04/07/2010
01:34

Looking For Quality Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:31

Let The Game Commence
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
01:22

Powerful Profiles
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman finally find a quality friend on Chat Roulette, while Stan's profile goes rogue.
04/07/2010
02:20

Profile Stan Marsh
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
00:48

Ending a Friendship
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
01:40

00:42

What's Muff Cabbage?
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
02:06

YOU'RE GAHBAGE!!!
South ParkS14 E9

The Marsh family has the new neighbors from New Jersey over for dinner.
10/13/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South ParkS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:30

Real Housewives of South Park
South ParkS14 E9

New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:50

You Can't Take Jersey Out Of A Fetus
South ParkS14 E9

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:27

Join Us In This Fight
South ParkS14 E9

Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
00:56

It's Called A Snooki
South ParkS14 E9

The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
01:00

We Need Your Help
South ParkS14 E9

In a last ditch effort for help, Stan's dad resorts to desperate measures.
10/13/2010
01:02

Haha! It's A Trap!!
South ParkS14 E9

Cartman and the boys sneak into Sizzler.
10/13/2010
01:23

NO Jersey
South ParkS14 E9

The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010