The Jersey News

Watching
02:10
User vs. ProfileSouth ParkS14 E4
In the ultimate battle of social networking, Stan takes on his all-powerful profile.
04/07/2010
01:40
Out Of AmmoSouth ParkS14 E9
In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
10/13/2010
00:42
What's Muff Cabbage?South ParkS14 E9
Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
02:06
YOU'RE GAHBAGE!!!South ParkS14 E9
The Marsh family has the new neighbors from New Jersey over for dinner.
10/13/2010
01:00
Jersey Party At SizzlerSouth ParkS14 E9
The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:30
Real Housewives of South ParkSouth ParkS14 E9
New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:23
The Jersey ProblemSouth ParkS14 E9
The town discusses the impending Jersey threat and Sheila comes forward with a confession.
10/13/2010
01:07
Three StrikesSouth ParkS14 E9
Now that the boys know Kyle's mom is from Jersey, their group starts to break down.
10/13/2010
01:27
Join Us In This FightSouth ParkS14 E9
Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
00:56
It's Called A SnookiSouth ParkS14 E9
The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
00:49
The Jersey In Kyle Is Coming OutSouth ParkS14 E9
Cartman tries to rally the other boys against Kyle.
10/13/2010
01:00
We Need Your HelpSouth ParkS14 E9
In a last ditch effort for help, Stan's dad resorts to desperate measures.
10/13/2010
01:23
NO JerseySouth ParkS14 E9
The citizens of South Park make a final stand against New Jersey.
10/13/2010
01:25
Kyley-B vs. SnookiSouth ParkS14 E9
Things get out of control at Sizzler but Jersey Kyle comes to the rescue.
10/13/2010
00:50
We're On Our OwnSouth ParkS14 E9
When Japan refuses to help, Randy suggests drastic measures.
10/13/2010
01:03
Class 5 HoarderSouth ParkS14 E10
The hoarding specialists discuss how to tackle Stan and Mackey's illness.
10/20/2010