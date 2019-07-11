South Park
It's Not So Easy
Season 23 E 7 • 11/14/2019
PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
More
Watching
00:47
Better Than ExpectedSouth ParkS23 E6
Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
01:38
You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?South ParkS23 E7
Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019
02:51
Go Strong Woman, GoSouth ParkS23 E7
As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
00:16
Dice Studz Gamers ClubSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
00:46
Mulan Doesn't Address Trans IssuesSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
00:59
Let's Hear It For Strong WomanSouth ParkS23 E7
On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
00:21
So… Second PlaceSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
00:46
We Just Watched the Tutorial for ThatSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:38
SHE Is My Ex-BoyfriendSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
01:25
Boys and Girls Are DifferentSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
01:14
No Gray Area on InclusionSouth ParkS23 E7
After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
03:26
People Don't Look Up To LosersSouth ParkS23 E7
After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:06
Bugbears Don't Have BallsSouth ParkS23 E7
The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
00:34
She Must Poop Two PoundersSouth ParkS23 E8
Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:29
One For the LadiesSouth ParkS23 E8
It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
00:38
Sheila Gets SickSouth ParkS23 E8
While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
02:03
Your Mom Has C DiffSouth ParkS23 E8
When Kyle and Ike learn about the procedure that can save their mom they swear to never let anyone else find out. Meanwhile, Sheila is so excited she tells everyone about her fecal transplant.
11/28/2019
01:35
You and Your MicrobiomeSouth ParkS23 E8
Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
01:25
Can We Have Some of Your Poop?South ParkS23 E8
The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019