South Park

Sifting Through The Darkness

Season 19 E 5 • 10/21/2015

Butters gives Cartman his edited social media report.

01:19

Don't I Look Ripped?
South ParkS19 E5

After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:21

Nothing For Hungry Kids
South ParkS19 E5

While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:47

Charity Shaming Hurts Everyone
South ParkS19 E5

A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
00:36

Plus Sized Models
South ParkS19 E5

PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
02:05

In My Safe Space
South ParkS19 E5

Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
00:55

#ShamelessAmerica
South ParkS19 E5

Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015
01:08

Put A Hamster Through College
South ParkS19 E5

Randy buys groceries for his upcoming charity fundraiser.
10/21/2015
02:02

Reality Crashes The Party
South ParkS19 E5

The Shameless America Charity Event gets an unexpected visitor.
10/21/2015
00:59

#CompletelyShameless
South ParkS19 E5

Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
01:36

I'll Take the Detention
South ParkS19 E5

PC Principal tries to find someone to filter through Cartman's social media.
10/21/2015
00:33

00:55

I'm Overloaded!
South ParkS19 E5

Butters is overwhelmed by all his social media work.
10/21/2015
00:41

Reality Strikes Back
South ParkS19 E5

While sifting through social media, Butters is confronted by Reality.
10/21/2015
01:28

Love Is in the Air!
South ParkS19 E6

Cupid Me and Cartman come up with a plan to help Tweek and Craig's love blossom.
10/28/2015
01:01

A Lover's Quarrel
South ParkS19 E6

Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
00:51

Boyzu Love-u
South ParkS19 E6

Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
10/28/2015
00:56

What Did I Do?!
South ParkS19 E6

Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015
01:02

Say Something
South ParkS19 E6

The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015
00:58

Ruffians
South ParkS19 E6

Cartman visits the local gay bar to recruit Cupid Me's help.
10/28/2015
01:17

I Like Gay Craig
South ParkS19 E6

With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:05

Intro to Yaoi
South ParkS19 E6

Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015