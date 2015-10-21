South Park
I'll Take the Detention
Season 19 E 5 • 10/21/2015
PC Principal tries to find someone to filter through Cartman's social media.
01:19
Don't I Look Ripped?South ParkS19 E5
After being body shamed, Cartman opens up to PC Principal.
10/21/2015
01:21
Nothing For Hungry KidsSouth ParkS19 E5
While checking out at Whole Foods, Randy is asked to make a donation to help feed hungry kids.
10/21/2015
00:47
Charity Shaming Hurts EveryoneSouth ParkS19 E5
A touching commercial about charity shaming in grocery stores.
10/21/2015
00:36
Plus Sized ModelsSouth ParkS19 E5
PC Principal recruits Butters for even more social media editing.
10/21/2015
02:05
In My Safe SpaceSouth ParkS19 E5
Cartman, PC Principal, Randy, Demi Lovato and Steven Seagal perform a touching musical number.
10/21/2015
00:55
#ShamelessAmericaSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015
01:08
Put A Hamster Through CollegeSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy buys groceries for his upcoming charity fundraiser.
10/21/2015
02:02
Reality Crashes The PartySouth ParkS19 E5
The Shameless America Charity Event gets an unexpected visitor.
10/21/2015
00:59
#CompletelyShamelessSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
01:36
00:33
Sifting Through The DarknessSouth ParkS19 E5
Butters gives Cartman his edited social media report.
10/21/2015
00:41
Reality Strikes BackSouth ParkS19 E5
While sifting through social media, Butters is confronted by Reality.
10/21/2015
01:28
Love Is in the Air!South ParkS19 E6
Cupid Me and Cartman come up with a plan to help Tweek and Craig's love blossom.
10/28/2015
01:01
A Lover's QuarrelSouth ParkS19 E6
Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
00:51
Boyzu Love-uSouth ParkS19 E6
Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
10/28/2015
00:56
What Did I Do?!South ParkS19 E6
Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015
01:02
Say SomethingSouth ParkS19 E6
The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015