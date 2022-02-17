South Park
It's Legal Theft
Season 25 E 3 • 02/17/2022
Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
More
Watching
02:18
Tolkien's House for SaleSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman shows Tolkien's house, which has come on the market at just under $50 million.
02/17/2022
02:04
Too Many City PeopleSouth ParkS25 E3
Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18
Get Out of the CitySouth ParkS25 E3
A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
00:55
I'm Your JobSouth ParkS25 E3
Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01
You're Scared and Jealous, EricSouth ParkS25 E3
During the Open House at Tolkien's house, Cartman's mom tries to have a conversation with him about her job.
02/17/2022
01:18
Arch Your Back MoreSouth ParkS25 E3
The agents of South Park Realtors are losing listings to a competing realty group and the best way to fight back is by taking new pictures.
02/17/2022
01:10
Showing Tweek's HouseSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman shows Tweek's house to people from the city.
02/17/2022
21:49
Giving Real Estate a TrySouth ParkS25 E3
With the influx of people moving to South Park from the city, Liane Cartman gets a job as a real estate agent to meet the housing market demand.
02/17/2022
01:46
It's a Seller's MarketSouth ParkS25 E3
South Park Realtors represent a unique property: the historic Aspen Park Hot Dog Stand.
02/17/2022
00:38
I Live in a Hot DogSouth ParkS25 E3
The Cartmans lose their home and move into a hot dog.
02/17/2022
01:10
It's Legal TheftSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01
Fancy City PeopleSouth ParkS25 E3
A family from the city is shown a new house that just came on the market by Liane Cartman while Cartman swoops in with his own clients. South Park's Chamber of Commerce is excited about all the new business that city people are adding to their economy.
02/17/2022
01:46
Real Estate Agents Don't Do AnythingSouth ParkS25 E3
The South Park Chamber of Commerce takes matters into their own hands and tracks down the real estate agents.
02/17/2022
00:27
We Are Going to Be PreparedSouth ParkS25 E4
PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
02/27/2022
03:24
Things Used to be SimplerSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
01:56
Tell Me Everything About DressageSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
01:39
He Clunked ItSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters' parents are concerned he will lose to the Russian in the upcoming dressage competition.
03/03/2022
02:27
The Russians are Nuking UsSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.
03/03/2022
01:41
I'm Overreacting, MkaySouth ParkS25 E4
PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
02:39
Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?South ParkS25 E4
A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022