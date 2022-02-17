South Park
We Are Going to Be Prepared
Season 25 E 4 • 02/27/2022
PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
More
Watching
02:04
Too Many City PeopleSouth ParkS25 E3
Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18
Get Out of the CitySouth ParkS25 E3
A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
00:55
I'm Your JobSouth ParkS25 E3
Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01
You're Scared and Jealous, EricSouth ParkS25 E3
During the Open House at Tolkien's house, Cartman's mom tries to have a conversation with him about her job.
02/17/2022
01:10
It's Legal TheftSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
01:18
Arch Your Back MoreSouth ParkS25 E3
The agents of South Park Realtors are losing listings to a competing realty group and the best way to fight back is by taking new pictures.
02/17/2022
01:10
Showing Tweek's HouseSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman shows Tweek's house to people from the city.
02/17/2022
21:49
Giving Real Estate a TrySouth ParkS25 E3
With the influx of people moving to South Park from the city, Liane Cartman gets a job as a real estate agent to meet the housing market demand.
02/17/2022
01:46
It's a Seller's MarketSouth ParkS25 E3
South Park Realtors represent a unique property: the historic Aspen Park Hot Dog Stand.
02/17/2022
00:38
I Live in a Hot DogSouth ParkS25 E3
The Cartmans lose their home and move into a hot dog.
02/17/2022
00:27
We Are Going to Be PreparedSouth ParkS25 E4
PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
02/27/2022
03:24
Things Used to be SimplerSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
01:56
Tell Me Everything About DressageSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
01:39
He Clunked ItSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters' parents are concerned he will lose to the Russian in the upcoming dressage competition.
03/03/2022
02:27
The Russians are Nuking UsSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.
03/03/2022
01:41
I'm Overreacting, MkaySouth ParkS25 E4
PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
02:39
Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?South ParkS25 E4
A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022
02:17
He's Fighting For DemocracySouth ParkS25 E4
The future of democracy is riding on Butters' pony.
03/03/2022
00:28
We're Not Gonna Get a BonerSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters gives Melancholy a stern talk about proper conduct during the dressage competition.
03/03/2022
01:53
Mr. Mackey Hacks NORADSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey returns to his childhood home and hacks NORAD using a dial-up modem and DOS.
03/03/2022