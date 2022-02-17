South Park

We Are Going to Be Prepared

Season 25 E 4 • 02/27/2022

PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:04

Too Many City People
South ParkS25 E3

Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18

Get Out of the City
South ParkS25 E3

A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
00:55

I'm Your Job
South ParkS25 E3

Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01

You're Scared and Jealous, Eric
South ParkS25 E3

During the Open House at Tolkien's house, Cartman's mom tries to have a conversation with him about her job.
02/17/2022
01:10

It's Legal Theft
South ParkS25 E3

Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
01:18

Arch Your Back More
South ParkS25 E3

The agents of South Park Realtors are losing listings to a competing realty group and the best way to fight back is by taking new pictures.
02/17/2022
01:10

Showing Tweek's House
South ParkS25 E3

Cartman shows Tweek's house to people from the city.
02/17/2022
21:49

Giving Real Estate a Try
South ParkS25 E3

With the influx of people moving to South Park from the city, Liane Cartman gets a job as a real estate agent to meet the housing market demand.
02/17/2022
01:46

It's a Seller's Market
South ParkS25 E3

South Park Realtors represent a unique property: the historic Aspen Park Hot Dog Stand.
02/17/2022
00:38

I Live in a Hot Dog
South ParkS25 E3

The Cartmans lose their home and move into a hot dog.
02/17/2022
00:27

We Are Going to Be Prepared
South ParkS25 E4

PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school.
02/27/2022
03:24

Things Used to be Simpler
South ParkS25 E4

Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
01:56

Tell Me Everything About Dressage
South ParkS25 E4

Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
01:39

He Clunked It
South ParkS25 E4

Butters' parents are concerned he will lose to the Russian in the upcoming dressage competition.
03/03/2022
02:27

The Russians are Nuking Us
South ParkS25 E4

Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.
03/03/2022
01:41

I'm Overreacting, Mkay
South ParkS25 E4

PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
02:39

Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?
South ParkS25 E4

A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022
02:17

He's Fighting For Democracy
South ParkS25 E4

The future of democracy is riding on Butters' pony.
03/03/2022
00:28

We're Not Gonna Get a Boner
South ParkS25 E4

Butters gives Melancholy a stern talk about proper conduct during the dressage competition.
03/03/2022
01:53

Mr. Mackey Hacks NORAD
South ParkS25 E4

Mr. Mackey returns to his childhood home and hacks NORAD using a dial-up modem and DOS.
03/03/2022
01:23

Put That Thing Away, Melancholy
South ParkS25 E4

Ahead of the dressage competition, Butters realizes he has no control over his pony, Melancholy.
03/03/2022