The Russians are Nuking Us

Season 25 E 4 • 03/03/2022

Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.

02:17

He's Fighting For Democracy
South ParkS25 E4

The future of democracy is riding on Butters' pony.
03/03/2022
01:53

Mr. Mackey Hacks NORAD
South ParkS25 E4

Mr. Mackey returns to his childhood home and hacks NORAD using a dial-up modem and DOS.
03/03/2022
02:39

Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?
South ParkS25 E4

A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022
03:24

Things Used to be Simpler
South ParkS25 E4

Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
00:28

We're Not Gonna Get a Boner
South ParkS25 E4

Butters gives Melancholy a stern talk about proper conduct during the dressage competition.
03/03/2022
01:41

I'm Overreacting, Mkay
South ParkS25 E4

PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
01:56

Tell Me Everything About Dressage
South ParkS25 E4

Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
01:23

Put That Thing Away, Melancholy
South ParkS25 E4

Ahead of the dressage competition, Butters realizes he has no control over his pony, Melancholy.
03/03/2022
01:13

Bad Pony!
South ParkS25 E4

Despite Butters' earnest plea to Melancholy to behave, the pony doesn't listen.
03/03/2022
01:39

He Clunked It
South ParkS25 E4

Butters' parents are concerned he will lose to the Russian in the upcoming dressage competition.
03/03/2022
02:27

00:32

Bruh, NO!
South ParkS25 E5

The boys go up against some teenagers in the Airsoft arena, in the all-new episode titled, “Help, My Teenager Hates Me!" premiering March 9 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central.
03/06/2022
00:47

Thanks, Dad
South ParkS25 E5

The boys and their dads enjoy their walk home after defeating the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:00

We Need Some Equipment
South ParkS25 E5

Gerald Broflovski enlist the other dads to help their sons combat the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:00

Connecting With Teenagers
South ParkS25 E5

The boys bond over having to deal with teenagers. They decide to take their teenagers camping.
03/10/2022
03:29

Wanna Airsoft Against Some Drunk Rednecks
South ParkS25 E5

The boys confront their teenagers for being disrespectful. Gerald, Randy, Stewart, and Jimbo team up with the boys to take down the teenagers.
03/10/2022
02:55

I Got You, Cartman
South ParkS25 E5

Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/10/2022
00:53

I'm Just Really Happy
South ParkS25 E5

The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
03/10/2022
01:51

It's Airsoft
South ParkS25 E5

Kyle convinces his dad to take him to purchase airsoft equipment.
03/10/2022
01:35

Shopping With My Teenager
South ParkS25 E5

Kyle and Cartman take their teenagers to the grocery store instead of playing airsoft.
03/10/2022
03:11

He's Your Teenager Now
South ParkS25 E5

The boys' moody teenagers show up at their houses unannounced.
03/10/2022