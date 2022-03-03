South Park
He's Fighting For Democracy
Season 25 E 4 • 03/03/2022
The future of democracy is riding on Butters' pony.
01:53
Mr. Mackey Hacks NORADSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey returns to his childhood home and hacks NORAD using a dial-up modem and DOS.
03/03/2022
02:39
Since When Do YOU Care About Dressage?South ParkS25 E4
A confrontation in the horse stable reveals both parties are on the same side.
03/03/2022
03:24
Things Used to be SimplerSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey tries to relive his youth but finally accepts the reality of his age.
03/03/2022
00:28
We're Not Gonna Get a BonerSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters gives Melancholy a stern talk about proper conduct during the dressage competition.
03/03/2022
01:41
I'm Overreacting, MkaySouth ParkS25 E4
PC Principal demands Mr. Mackey to stop all the nuclear emergency drills at the school.
03/03/2022
02:27
The Russians are Nuking UsSouth ParkS25 E4
Mr. Mackey leads South Park Elementary in a safety drill.
03/03/2022
01:56
Tell Me Everything About DressageSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters confides in Mr. Mackey about the pressure he is facing in the sport of dressage.
03/03/2022
01:23
Put That Thing Away, MelancholySouth ParkS25 E4
Ahead of the dressage competition, Butters realizes he has no control over his pony, Melancholy.
03/03/2022
01:13
Bad Pony!South ParkS25 E4
Despite Butters' earnest plea to Melancholy to behave, the pony doesn't listen.
03/03/2022
01:39
He Clunked ItSouth ParkS25 E4
Butters' parents are concerned he will lose to the Russian in the upcoming dressage competition.
03/03/2022
02:17
00:32
Bruh, NO!South ParkS25 E5
The boys go up against some teenagers in the Airsoft arena, in the all-new episode titled, “Help, My Teenager Hates Me!" premiering March 9 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central.
03/06/2022
01:51
It's AirsoftSouth ParkS25 E5
Kyle convinces his dad to take him to purchase airsoft equipment.
03/10/2022
03:29
Wanna Airsoft Against Some Drunk RednecksSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys confront their teenagers for being disrespectful. Gerald, Randy, Stewart, and Jimbo team up with the boys to take down the teenagers.
03/10/2022
00:47
Thanks, DadSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys and their dads enjoy their walk home after defeating the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
00:45
If We Kill Kenny, We Get a PointSouth ParkS25 E5
Stan and Kenny faceoff in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:55
I Got You, CartmanSouth ParkS25 E5
Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/10/2022
01:35
Shopping With My TeenagerSouth ParkS25 E5
Kyle and Cartman take their teenagers to the grocery store instead of playing airsoft.
03/10/2022
00:53
I'm Just Really HappySouth ParkS25 E5
The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
03/10/2022