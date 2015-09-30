South Park
Child Labor Battle Royale
Season 19 E 3 • 09/30/2015
The townspeople descend on City Wok and fight the Child Labor Force.
00:59
I Like You, DennisSouth ParkS19 E3
After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:18
Image ProblemSouth ParkS19 E3
Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015
01:15
Preparing for Whole FoodsSouth ParkS19 E3
The townspeople all get ready for the biggest visit of their lives.
09/30/2015
00:57
Let's Go Child Labor Force!South ParkS19 E3
With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
01:13
Classroom InspectionSouth ParkS19 E3
The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
00:49
Historic SoDoSoPaSouth ParkS19 E3
The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.
09/30/2015
00:52
Local CowsSouth ParkS19 E3
The Whole Foods inspector is shown the locally-sourced cattle.
09/30/2015
01:27
01:33
We're Gentrifying!South ParkS19 E3
The city begins to plan the new SoDoSoPa project. Afterwards, they hold a meeting for the lower income residents.
09/30/2015
01:29
What the Hell is a SoDoSoPa?!South ParkS19 E3
The new SoDoSoPa area is bustling... but over at City Wok, things aren't looking so good.
09/30/2015
00:58
We Have a SODOSOPA!South ParkS19 E3
Randy calls Whole Foods to try and get them to open a store in South Park.
09/30/2015
01:03
CtPaTownSouth ParkS19 E3
City Wok Guy makes a commercial for South Park's newest cultural district.
09/30/2015
00:59
Another Day In ParadiseSouth ParkS19 E4
Over lunch at the new hotspot, Gerald tells to Randy who he really is... a Yelper.
10/14/2015
01:44
Another Food CriticSouth ParkS19 E4
Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
01:15
My Experience Was SublimeSouth ParkS19 E4
Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015
01:29
No Stars?South ParkS19 E4
News travels around town about Whistlin' Willy's stand against Yelpers. At school, Cartman's power dwindles.
10/14/2015