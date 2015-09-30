South Park

Another Day In Paradise

Season 19 E 4 • 10/14/2015

Over lunch at the new hotspot, Gerald tells to Randy who he really is... a Yelper.

00:57

Let's Go Child Labor Force!
South ParkS19 E3

With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
01:13

Classroom Inspection
South ParkS19 E3

The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
00:49

Historic SoDoSoPa
South ParkS19 E3

The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.
09/30/2015
00:52

Local Cows
South ParkS19 E3

The Whole Foods inspector is shown the locally-sourced cattle.
09/30/2015
01:27

Child Labor Battle Royale
South ParkS19 E3

The townspeople descend on City Wok and fight the Child Labor Force.
09/30/2015
01:03

Kenny's Surprise
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny returns home with a gift for his sister.
09/30/2015
01:33

We're Gentrifying!
South ParkS19 E3

The city begins to plan the new SoDoSoPa project. Afterwards, they hold a meeting for the lower income residents.
09/30/2015
01:29

What the Hell is a SoDoSoPa?!
South ParkS19 E3

The new SoDoSoPa area is bustling... but over at City Wok, things aren't looking so good.
09/30/2015
00:58

We Have a SODOSOPA!
South ParkS19 E3

Randy calls Whole Foods to try and get them to open a store in South Park.
09/30/2015
01:03

CtPaTown
South ParkS19 E3

City Wok Guy makes a commercial for South Park's newest cultural district.
09/30/2015
00:59

01:44

Another Food Critic
South ParkS19 E4

Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
01:15

My Experience Was Sublime
South ParkS19 E4

Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015
01:29

No Stars?
South ParkS19 E4

News travels around town about Whistlin' Willy's stand against Yelpers. At school, Cartman's power dwindles.
10/14/2015
01:07

No Poop Consistency
South ParkS19 E4

After the ban on Yelpers, Cartman contemplates giving up being a food critic.
10/14/2015
00:52

I'm Hanging It Up
South ParkS19 E4

Detective Harris thinks about quitting the Yelp force.
10/14/2015
01:45

A Meeting of Yelpers
South ParkS19 E4

Cartman gathers all the local Yelp food critics together and rallies them to his cause.
10/14/2015
01:03

DAVID DAVID DAVID!
South ParkS19 E4

Cartman gives the new kid, David, a hard time at school.
10/14/2015
01:13

GET THE HELL OUT!
South ParkS19 E4

Whistlin' Willy finally reaches a breaking point with all the Yelpers.
10/14/2015
00:33

No More Whistlin' Willy's
South ParkS19 E4

Yelp critics fight back against Whistlin' Willy's and regain their power.
10/14/2015
01:13

ShiTpaTown Under Siege
South ParkS19 E4

An all-out war breaks out between restaurant owners and Yelp reviewers.
10/14/2015