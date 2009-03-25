South Park

I Don't Want to Sign That Very Much

Season 13 E 5 • 04/08/2009

Cartman draws up legal papers so that he and Jimmy get the recognition they deserve.

01:34

Plastic Cards and Paper Money
South ParkS13 E3

Stan's trip to the stock exchange turns out to be useless. Meanwhile, the Kyle preaches about having faith in the economy.
03/25/2009
01:13

90 Trillion Dollars
South ParkS13 E3

Stan finally gets close to a refund for his Margaritaville.
03/25/2009
01:11

The Last Pizza Party
South ParkS13 E3

Kyle realizes what he must do.
03/25/2009
01:02

Bailout!
South ParkS13 E3

Stan finally figures out just how our treasury system works.
03/25/2009
02:18

Paying For Everyone's Debts
South ParkS13 E3

Kyle takes on everyone's financial burden, and South Park is finally free. To spend.
03/25/2009
01:36

Actually, It Was Potato Chips
South ParkS13 E5

While Cartman tries to cash in on the joke's popularity, his authorship comes into question.
04/08/2009
01:45

A Shotsgarrooski
South ParkS13 E5

Cartman and Jimmy go fishing for the perfect joke.
04/08/2009
01:07

Do You Like Fish Sticks?
South ParkS13 E5

Cartman and Jimmy's fish stick joke catches on.
04/08/2009
01:53

You're A Gay Fish
South ParkS13 E5

The funniest joke ever is uniting the nation.
04/08/2009
01:38

He Does Not Have Gills
South ParkS13 E5

Kanye West continues to deny that he's a fish, and the joke's "creator" stops by Conan.
04/08/2009
01:25

01:27

Breaded and Genius?
South ParkS13 E5

Kanye uses his genius to solve the fish sticks equation.
04/08/2009
01:49

And He's Not Fat At All
South ParkS13 E5

Cartman writes an awesome joke and slays a dragon.
04/08/2009
01:51

I'm Not Actually Funny
South ParkS13 E5

Kanye confronts Carlos Mencia about the joke.
04/08/2009
01:48

United In Comedy
South ParkS13 E5

Cartman and Jimmy go on the Ellen Degeneres show.
04/08/2009
03:39

How Do You Live With Yourself?
South ParkS13 E5

Cartman explains to Kanye West how he came up with the joke.
04/08/2009
01:04

I'm Going Home!
South ParkS13 E5

Kanye West finally embraces his true nature, and finds love underwater.
04/08/2009
02:41

First Contact
South ParkS13 E6

South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
01:39

Not in the Approved Kit?!
South ParkS13 E6

The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:03

I'm Not Going to Space Jail
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50

Look Real Close At The Axles
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009