South Park
Breaded and Genius?
Season 13 E 5 • 04/08/2009
Kanye uses his genius to solve the fish sticks equation.
More
Watching
01:13
90 Trillion DollarsSouth ParkS13 E3
Stan finally gets close to a refund for his Margaritaville.
03/25/2009
02:18
Paying For Everyone's DebtsSouth ParkS13 E3
Kyle takes on everyone's financial burden, and South Park is finally free. To spend.
03/25/2009
01:36
Actually, It Was Potato ChipsSouth ParkS13 E5
While Cartman tries to cash in on the joke's popularity, his authorship comes into question.
04/08/2009
01:07
Do You Like Fish Sticks?South ParkS13 E5
Cartman and Jimmy's fish stick joke catches on.
04/08/2009
01:38
He Does Not Have GillsSouth ParkS13 E5
Kanye West continues to deny that he's a fish, and the joke's "creator" stops by Conan.
04/08/2009
01:25
I Don't Want to Sign That Very MuchSouth ParkS13 E5
Cartman draws up legal papers so that he and Jimmy get the recognition they deserve.
04/08/2009
01:27
Breaded and Genius?South ParkS13 E5
Kanye uses his genius to solve the fish sticks equation.
04/08/2009
01:49
And He's Not Fat At AllSouth ParkS13 E5
Cartman writes an awesome joke and slays a dragon.
04/08/2009
03:39
How Do You Live With Yourself?South ParkS13 E5
Cartman explains to Kanye West how he came up with the joke.
04/08/2009
01:04
I'm Going Home!South ParkS13 E5
Kanye West finally embraces his true nature, and finds love underwater.
04/08/2009
02:41
First ContactSouth ParkS13 E6
South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
01:39
Not in the Approved Kit?!South ParkS13 E6
The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:03
I'm Not Going to Space JailSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50
Look Real Close At The AxlesSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009