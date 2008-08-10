Don't Jump, Ike!

Watching
01:05
Everybody's Turning A Blind EyeSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters form the American Liberation Front to stop the Chinese.
10/08/2008
00:59
We All Died A Little That DaySouth ParkS12 E8
Stan and Jimmy share their feelings about a horrible experience.
10/08/2008
02:05
Bing Bing Harro PreaseSouth ParkS12 E8
Cartman and Butters infiltrate the Chinese stronghold (better known as P.F. Changs).
10/08/2008
01:44
Celebrate Good ObamaSouth ParkS12 E12
The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32
The Greatest Thief Club In The WorldSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
01:19
Game Over Man, MkaySouth ParkS12 E12
While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:13
Played It PerfectlySouth ParkS12 E12
Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".
11/05/2008
01:15
Checking Out The New DigsSouth ParkS12 E12
The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04
Obama's Not Talking About You!South ParkS12 E12
Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:09
We Will Name Him SparklesSouth ParkS12 E12
Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:52
I Must Slumber, Per SeSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:45
The South Park Society Of VampiresSouth ParkS12 E14
In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:57
Douchey Little Vampire KidsSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:36
They're Bogarting Our StyleSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:20
That's True, BloodrayneSouth ParkS12 E14
The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:34
Happy Trails To YouSouth ParkS12 E14
Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44
A Well Organized PantrySouth ParkS12 E14
Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
00:56
That's Cuz You're A ChickSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan put the finishing touches on their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
00:39
Troubled Rebel PrincessSouth ParkS13 E6
Authorities are shocked and baffled over the theft of a particle accelerator magnet.
04/15/2009