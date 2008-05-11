South Park
I Just Love Happy Endings
Season 12 E 12 • 11/05/2008
Obama decides to hang it up, and give this President thing a try.
01:44
Celebrate Good ObamaSouth ParkS12 E12
The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32
The Greatest Thief Club In The WorldSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
02:24
Boom BabySouth ParkS12 E12
Obama and his team of thieves pull off the greatest heist in American history.
11/05/2008
01:11
No Room In The ArkSouth ParkS12 E12
McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.
11/05/2008
01:19
Game Over Man, MkaySouth ParkS12 E12
While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:12
Take A Seat Over ThereSouth ParkS12 E12
Even in the Emergency Room, there's no one there to help.
11/05/2008
01:13
Played It PerfectlySouth ParkS12 E12
Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".
11/05/2008
01:35
My Phone's Going RingySouth ParkS12 E12
Sarah Palin is a little bit smarter than she seems.
11/05/2008
01:15
Checking Out The New DigsSouth ParkS12 E12
The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04
Obama's Not Talking About You!South ParkS12 E12
Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:57
I Just Love Happy EndingsSouth ParkS12 E12
Obama decides to hang it up, and give this President thing a try.
11/05/2008
01:29
Your Wife Is HereSouth ParkS12 E12
President Obama's wife isn't happy with what's going on.
11/05/2008
01:09
We Will Name Him SparklesSouth ParkS12 E12
Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:52
