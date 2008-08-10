South Park

No Room In The Ark

Season 12 E 12 • 11/05/2008

McCain supporters seek refuge in Mr. Stotch's bunker.

01:01

Poor Yoda and Short-Round
South ParkS12 E8

The nightmare is finally over, and the Boy's realize the best way to cope is to go on living.
10/08/2008
00:57

LOOK OUT INDY!
South ParkS12 E8

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ruin Stan's daydream.
10/08/2008
01:05

Everybody's Turning A Blind Eye
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman and Butters form the American Liberation Front to stop the Chinese.
10/08/2008
01:28

I Want America To Be Safe
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman learns that he would rather be Chinese than an unethical dick shooter.
10/08/2008
00:59

We All Died A Little That Day
South ParkS12 E8

Stan and Jimmy share their feelings about a horrible experience.
10/08/2008
02:27

The Third Act Clipped Along
South ParkS12 E8

The Boys seeks legal retribution for what was done to their friend.
10/08/2008
02:05

Bing Bing Harro Prease
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman and Butters infiltrate the Chinese stronghold (better known as P.F. Changs).
10/08/2008
01:44

Celebrate Good Obama
South ParkS12 E12

The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32

The Greatest Thief Club In The World
South ParkS12 E12

President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
02:24

Boom Baby
South ParkS12 E12

Obama and his team of thieves pull off the greatest heist in American history.
11/05/2008
01:11

01:19

Game Over Man, Mkay
South ParkS12 E12

While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:12

Take A Seat Over There
South ParkS12 E12

Even in the Emergency Room, there's no one there to help.
11/05/2008
01:13

Played It Perfectly
South ParkS12 E12

Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".
11/05/2008
01:35

My Phone's Going Ringy
South ParkS12 E12

Sarah Palin is a little bit smarter than she seems.
11/05/2008
01:15

Checking Out The New Digs
South ParkS12 E12

The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04

Obama's Not Talking About You!
South ParkS12 E12

Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:57

I Just Love Happy Endings
South ParkS12 E12

Obama decides to hang it up, and give this President thing a try.
11/05/2008
01:29

Your Wife Is Here
South ParkS12 E12

President Obama's wife isn't happy with what's going on.
11/05/2008
01:09

We Will Name Him Sparkles
South ParkS12 E12

Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:57

Don't Jump, Ike!
South ParkS12 E12

Ike can't take the fact that McCain lost.
11/05/2008