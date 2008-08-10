South Park

Played It Perfectly

Season 12 E 12 • 11/05/2008

Kyle can't find his Parents anywhere, and Obama gets some "rest".

01:01

Somebody Do Something!
South ParkS12 E8

Kyle has a nightmare about the last Indiana Jones movie.
10/08/2008
01:58

I Can't Keep Doing This
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman brings his Chinese fears to the Boys, but Kyle has something bigger on his mind.
10/08/2008
01:22

Olympic Nightmare
South ParkS12 E8

The Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China terrorize Cartman.
10/08/2008
00:57

LOOK OUT INDY!
South ParkS12 E8

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ruin Stan's daydream.
10/08/2008
01:05

Everybody's Turning A Blind Eye
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman and Butters form the American Liberation Front to stop the Chinese.
10/08/2008
00:59

We All Died A Little That Day
South ParkS12 E8

Stan and Jimmy share their feelings about a horrible experience.
10/08/2008
02:05

Bing Bing Harro Prease
South ParkS12 E8

Cartman and Butters infiltrate the Chinese stronghold (better known as P.F. Changs).
10/08/2008
01:44

Celebrate Good Obama
South ParkS12 E12

The Obama celebration turns into an all-out street party.
11/05/2008
02:32

The Greatest Thief Club In The World
South ParkS12 E12

President Obama and John McCain lay out their plans for the country.
11/05/2008
01:19

Game Over Man, Mkay
South ParkS12 E12

While Obama fans celebrate change, McCain supporters mope in disappointment.
11/05/2008
01:13

01:15

Checking Out The New Digs
South ParkS12 E12

The new President-elect wants to see the Oval Office.
11/05/2008
01:04

Obama's Not Talking About You!
South ParkS12 E12

Thanks to Obama, Randy can finally tell his boss what he really thinks.
11/05/2008
01:09

We Will Name Him Sparkles
South ParkS12 E12

Barack Obama accepts his bid to be the next President, and Randy can't contain his excitement.
11/05/2008
00:57

Don't Jump, Ike!
South ParkS12 E12

Ike can't take the fact that McCain lost.
11/05/2008
00:52

I Must Slumber, Per Se
South ParkS12 E14

Butters' Parents try to ground their son, only to find out...he's ungroundable.
11/19/2008
01:45

The South Park Society Of Vampires
South ParkS12 E14

In an ancient "Hot Topic" ceremony, Butters is transformed into a Vampire Kid.
11/19/2008
01:57

Douchey Little Vampire Kids
South ParkS12 E14

Butters wants to join the Vampires. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are getting pissed off.
11/19/2008
01:36

They're Bogarting Our Style
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:20

That's True, Bloodrayne
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008