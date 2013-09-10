South Park

Having Some Intelliproblems

Season 17 E 5 • 10/30/2013

After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:03

I Was Not The Bullet
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman shares his heartfelt poem with Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:39

Let It Go
South ParkS17 E3

Mr. Mackey has a chat with Tolkien about his behavior.
10/09/2013
01:46

Looking For Patient Zero
South ParkS17 E3

News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.
10/09/2013
01:59

He Was On My Ground
South ParkS17 E3

Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16

HERE WE GO AGAIN!
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:35

Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27

A Nice Whooping Crane
South ParkS17 E5

Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
01:49

Not A Baby Anymore
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:47

Intellilink Is Amazing!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
01:56

A Guide to Puberty in Canada
South ParkS17 E5

Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14

Having Some Intelliproblems
South ParkS17 E5

After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
00:47

I'm Also Your Buddy
South ParkS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:41

Clean Up Pat's Mess
South ParkS17 E5

The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
02:06

Don't Show Your Strange On TV!
South ParkS17 E5

The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
01:32

Canadian Health Care
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
00:26

Huuuuut... HIKE!
South ParkS17 E5

Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:13

I Wouldn't Mind Hittin' That
South ParkS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sets things right with his wife, while Ike gets back to his old self.
10/30/2013
02:43

Are You Sure, Fart Boy?
South ParkS17 E6

Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:39

JEW Like YOU, Mkay
South ParkS17 E6

Representatives from Israel visit the school to speak with Kyle about the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:54

I Was Wrong, Kyle
South ParkS17 E6

Cartman humbly apologizes, and shows the whole school the red headed cow.
11/06/2013
01:05

Ginger Cow In The News
South ParkS17 E6

Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013