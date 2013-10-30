South Park

I Was Wrong, Kyle

Season 17 E 6 • 11/06/2013

Cartman humbly apologizes, and shows the whole school the red headed cow.

A Guide to Puberty in Canada
South ParkS17 E5

Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14

Having Some Intelliproblems
South ParkS17 E5

After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
00:47

I'm Also Your Buddy
South ParkS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:41

Clean Up Pat's Mess
South ParkS17 E5

The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
02:06

Don't Show Your Strange On TV!
South ParkS17 E5

The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
01:32

Canadian Health Care
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
00:26

Huuuuut... HIKE!
South ParkS17 E5

Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:13

I Wouldn't Mind Hittin' That
South ParkS17 E5

The Canadian Minister of Health sets things right with his wife, while Ike gets back to his old self.
10/30/2013
01:39

JEW Like YOU, Mkay
South ParkS17 E6

Representatives from Israel visit the school to speak with Kyle about the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
02:43

Are You Sure, Fart Boy?
South ParkS17 E6

Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:54

01:05

Ginger Cow In The News
South ParkS17 E6

Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013
01:41

Armageddon Terms Committee
South ParkS17 E6

While discussing terms of war, the Muslims, Christians and Jews decide instead to sacrifice the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:31

HELLO ISRAEL!
South ParkS17 E6

Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:58

Endure All The Farts
South ParkS17 E6

Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
00:38

Israel Freaking Rocks!
South ParkS17 E6

People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
02:08

And Now, Winter Comes Again...
South ParkS17 E7

The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15

New Recruits
South ParkS17 E7

Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:43

Fighters of Zaron
South ParkS17 E7

Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
00:53

It's A Family Tradition
South ParkS17 E7

Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:41

Big Dong And Prosper
South ParkS17 E7

Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013