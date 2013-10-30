South Park
Pound My Sweet Strange
Season 17 E 5 • 10/30/2013
Backstage at the MTV Music Awards, Kyle stands by his brother Ike.
More
Watching
01:47
Intellilink Is Amazing!South ParkS17 E5
Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
01:56
A Guide to Puberty in CanadaSouth ParkS17 E5
Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14
Having Some IntelliproblemsSouth ParkS17 E5
After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
02:03
Very Traumatic For FoofaSouth ParkS17 E5
Ike tames Foofa's strange at Yo Gabba Gabba Live. Afterwards, the Gabba gang confronts Kyle and his brother about Ike's behavior.
10/30/2013
00:47
I'm Also Your BuddySouth ParkS17 E5
The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:41
Clean Up Pat's MessSouth ParkS17 E5
The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
02:06
Don't Show Your Strange On TV!South ParkS17 E5
The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
01:32
Canadian Health CareSouth ParkS17 E5
Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
00:26
Huuuuut... HIKE!South ParkS17 E5
Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:08
The Centurion PackageSouth ParkS17 E5
With one final upgrade, Mr. Mackey finally solves the Intellilink problem.
10/30/2013
01:15
01:13
I Wouldn't Mind Hittin' ThatSouth ParkS17 E5
The Canadian Minister of Health sets things right with his wife, while Ike gets back to his old self.
10/30/2013
01:54
I Was Wrong, KyleSouth ParkS17 E6
Cartman humbly apologizes, and shows the whole school the red headed cow.
11/06/2013
01:39
JEW Like YOU, MkaySouth ParkS17 E6
Representatives from Israel visit the school to speak with Kyle about the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
02:43
Are You Sure, Fart Boy?South ParkS17 E6
Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:05
Ginger Cow In The NewsSouth ParkS17 E6
Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013
01:41
Armageddon Terms CommitteeSouth ParkS17 E6
While discussing terms of war, the Muslims, Christians and Jews decide instead to sacrifice the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:31
HELLO ISRAEL!South ParkS17 E6
Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:58
Endure All The FartsSouth ParkS17 E6
Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
00:38
Israel Freaking Rocks!South ParkS17 E6
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013