South Park
Call Me NightPain
Season 17 E 4 • 10/23/2013
Edgar Allan Poe and the gang drive out to Troubled Acres to deal with the Emo problem.
01:30
What IS The Difference?
The remaining Goths go to Child Protective Services and explain the difference between Goths and Emos.
10/23/2013
01:18
They Made Her EMO!!
The Goths wait for Henrietta's return from camp...but don't like the person who comes back.
10/23/2013
00:35
Douchebag Emo Kids
Henrietta hangs with the Emos, while the Goths are suspicious about what happened to her.
10/23/2013
01:30
Noooo Waaaay...
Tall Goth visits Henrietta and confronts her about what happened at Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:06
DEATH AND DESPAIR!
Another Goth falls victim to the camp for troubled teens.
10/23/2013
00:55
Promise That You'll Kill Me
Depressed about their missing friends, Hair Flip and Little Goth come up with a plan involving the Vamp Kids.
10/23/2013
01:27
The Meeting Of The Vamp Kids
The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:31
I Keep Cutting Myself
The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
10/23/2013
01:48
Summoning Edgar Allen Poe
The Vamps and Goths summon the godfather of death and despair to help fight the Emos.
10/23/2013
01:25
Emos are PLANTS?
The Tall Goth awakes to find himself face to face with a colony of Emos.
10/23/2013
00:52
Call Me NightPain
10/23/2013
02:07
Invading Human Bodies
The mission to rescue Tall Goth is cut short by Emo betrayal.
10/23/2013
01:14
Organic Spore In My Head
After news about the Emo camp, Henrietta can finally be herself again.
10/23/2013
00:35
Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27
A Nice Whooping Crane
Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
01:49
Not A Baby Anymore
Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:47
Intellilink Is Amazing!
Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
01:56
A Guide to Puberty in Canada
Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14
Having Some Intelliproblems
After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
02:03
Very Traumatic For Foofa
Ike tames Foofa's strange at Yo Gabba Gabba Live. Afterwards, the Gabba gang confronts Kyle and his brother about Ike's behavior.
10/30/2013