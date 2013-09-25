South Park
A Nice Whooping Crane
Season 17 E 5 • 10/30/2013
Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
00:54
DMV ConfessionsSouth ParkS17 E1
Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
01:23
Black Or White, It's Alright!South ParkS17 E3
Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013
01:12
I'll Be M'kaySouth ParkS17 E3
Nightmares in class cause Cartman to have a sit down with Mr. Mackey.
10/09/2013
02:07
Cartman's NightmareSouth ParkS17 E3
Cartman dreams that a zombie apocalypse has closed in around his family.
10/09/2013
01:46
Looking For Patient ZeroSouth ParkS17 E3
News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.
10/09/2013
01:59
He Was On My GroundSouth ParkS17 E3
Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16
HERE WE GO AGAIN!South ParkS17 E3
Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
00:35
Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!South ParkS17 E5
Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27
01:49
Not A Baby AnymoreSouth ParkS17 E5
Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:47
Intellilink Is Amazing!South ParkS17 E5
Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013
01:56
A Guide to Puberty in CanadaSouth ParkS17 E5
Ike and Kyle sit down to watch an informative video about Canadian Puberty.
10/30/2013
01:14
Having Some IntelliproblemsSouth ParkS17 E5
After continued problems with the school's new system, Mr. Mackey calls in Cody, the Itellilink Smartnician.
10/30/2013
00:47
I'm Also Your BuddySouth ParkS17 E5
The Canadian Minister of Health sits down with a friend to discuss issues with his wife.
10/30/2013
01:41
Clean Up Pat's MessSouth ParkS17 E5
The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
02:06
Don't Show Your Strange On TV!South ParkS17 E5
The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
01:32
Canadian Health CareSouth ParkS17 E5
Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
00:26
Huuuuut... HIKE!South ParkS17 E5
Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013