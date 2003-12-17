Butters Can't Play

Watching
01:01
Christ On a Stick!South ParkS7 E15
The boys take off for Canada aboard the City Wok guy's airplane.
12/17/2003
00:45
Rick The Proud Candian MountieSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys encounter Rick the Proud Canadian Mountie, who invites himself to join their quest.
12/17/2003
01:24
French CanadaSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys encounter a French Canadian mime, who invites himself along on their quest.
12/17/2003
00:32
No Christmas Adventure This YearSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys ride in a Canadian Christmas parade.
12/17/2003
02:45
Ninja BattleSouth ParkS8 E1
While bringing Butters to the vet, the boys are challenged to a ninja showdown by Craig, Tolkien, Clyde and Jimmy. Butters wanders off during the battle.
03/17/2004
01:53
Powers of InvisibilitySouth ParkS8 E1
The town sees through Cartman's power of invisibility .
03/17/2004
00:40
Ninja Alter EgosSouth ParkS8 E1
The boys are transformed into Japanese Anime Warriors.
03/17/2004
01:17
Shut Up Butters!South ParkS8 E1
The boys try to avoid getting in trouble for wounding Butters.
03/17/2004