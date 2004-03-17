South Park

Prove Mel Gibson Wrong

Season 8 E 1 • 03/17/2004

Cartman badgers Kyle for being a cheap Jew.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:36

County Fair
South ParkS8 E1

The boys lie to get dangerous weapons.
03/17/2004
00:40

Ninja Alter Egos
South ParkS8 E1

The boys are transformed into Japanese Anime Warriors.
03/17/2004
01:22

Show-Offs
South ParkS8 E1

The boys show off their new weapons.
03/17/2004
00:30

Butters Can't Play
South ParkS8 E1

The boys don't let Butters play with them.
03/17/2004
01:11

They Will Pay!
South ParkS8 E1

Butters transforms into Professor Chaos.
03/17/2004
01:17

Shut Up Butters!
South ParkS8 E1

The boys try to avoid getting in trouble for wounding Butters.
03/17/2004
00:29

Butters the Dog
South ParkS8 E1

The boys make Butters a dog.
03/17/2004
00:57

Chef's Warning
South ParkS8 E1

Chef warns the boys about weapons.
03/17/2004
00:37

A People Doctor
South ParkS8 E1

Butters stumbles into the hospital.
03/17/2004
00:31

Anime Roundup
South ParkS8 E1

An anime summary of the episode thus far.
03/17/2004
01:06

Prove Mel Gibson Wrong
South ParkS8 E1

Cartman badgers Kyle for being a cheap Jew.
03/17/2004
00:53

Animal Shelter
South ParkS8 E1

Butters escapes from an animal shelter.
03/17/2004
01:40

Community Outrage
South ParkS8 E1

The townspeople discuss Cartman's nakedness.
03/17/2004
01:35

Kyle's Morality
South ParkS8 E2

Kyle confronts Eric about his actions.
03/24/2004
02:48

Cheating is Wrong
South ParkS8 E2

Jimmy learns that cheating is wrong.
03/24/2004
00:41

The Special Olympics
South ParkS8 E2

The boys agree to cheer for Timmy and Jimmy at the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:00

Cartman's Special Plan
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman wants to pretend to have a disability so he can win the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:28

Doing His Research
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman researches the handicapped.
03/24/2004
01:04

Almost Caught
South ParkS8 E2

Jimmy's almost caught juicing in his room.
03/24/2004
00:35

Parent's Consent
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman needs a parent to sign up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:27

A Chance to Change
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman convinces his mom to sign him up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004