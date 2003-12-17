South Park

Ninja Battle

Season 8 E 1 • 03/17/2004

The Ninjas battle in the alley.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:14

Chocolate!
South ParkS7 E15

A court rules that Ike must go back to Canada with his biological parents.
12/17/2003
01:08

Sprinkle Time Make Your Own Marshmallow Factory
South ParkS7 E15

Kyle gets what he deserves for being Jewish at Christmastime.
12/17/2003
01:10

Who Needs More Stuff?
South ParkS7 E15

South Park decides to give money to the Broflovskis instead of buying presents.
12/17/2003
00:51

You F@#$ing Jews ruined Christmas AGAIN!
South ParkS7 E15

The boys agree to help Kyle so that they'll get more presents.
12/17/2003
01:19

Yellow Cessna Tail Number 432G
South ParkS7 E15

City Wok guy runs a discount travel company -- City Airlines.
12/17/2003
01:01

Christ On a Stick!
South ParkS7 E15

The boys take off for Canada aboard the City Wok guy's airplane.
12/17/2003
00:45

Rick The Proud Candian Mountie
South ParkS7 E15

The boys encounter Rick the Proud Canadian Mountie, who invites himself to join their quest.
12/17/2003
01:24

French Canada
South ParkS7 E15

The boys encounter a French Canadian mime, who invites himself along on their quest.
12/17/2003
00:32

No Christmas Adventure This Year
South ParkS7 E15

The boys ride in a Canadian Christmas parade.
12/17/2003
03:22

Professor Chaos
South ParkS8 E1

Kenny throws a ninja star into Butters' eye.
03/17/2004
02:45

Ninja Battle
South ParkS8 E1

While bringing Butters to the vet, the boys are challenged to a ninja showdown by Craig, Tolkien, Clyde and Jimmy. Butters wanders off during the battle.
03/17/2004
01:53

Powers of Invisibility
South ParkS8 E1

The town sees through Cartman's power of invisibility .
03/17/2004
01:36

County Fair
South ParkS8 E1

The boys lie to get dangerous weapons.
03/17/2004
00:40

Ninja Alter Egos
South ParkS8 E1

The boys are transformed into Japanese Anime Warriors.
03/17/2004
01:22

Show-Offs
South ParkS8 E1

The boys show off their new weapons.
03/17/2004
00:30

Butters Can't Play
South ParkS8 E1

The boys don't let Butters play with them.
03/17/2004
01:11

They Will Pay!
South ParkS8 E1

Butters transforms into Professor Chaos.
03/17/2004
01:17

Shut Up Butters!
South ParkS8 E1

The boys try to avoid getting in trouble for wounding Butters.
03/17/2004
00:29

Butters the Dog
South ParkS8 E1

The boys make Butters a dog.
03/17/2004
00:57

Chef's Warning
South ParkS8 E1

Chef warns the boys about weapons.
03/17/2004
00:37

A People Doctor
South ParkS8 E1

Butters stumbles into the hospital.
03/17/2004