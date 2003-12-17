South Park
French Canada
Season 7 E 15 • 12/17/2003
The boys encounter a French Canadian mime, who invites himself along on their quest.
02:00
Steve The Newfoundlander & The Sodomy BanSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys get help from Steve the Newfoundlander, who invites himself to join their mission.
12/17/2003
04:21
Saddam Hussein Is Behind The CurtainSouth ParkS7 E15
The Canadian prime minister turns out to be Saddam Hussein. Upon his defeat, Kyle gets Ike back.
12/17/2003
01:56
Ike's Parents ReturnSouth ParkS7 E15
Ike's biological parents return to try to reclaim Ike/ peter.
12/17/2003
01:14
Chocolate!South ParkS7 E15
A court rules that Ike must go back to Canada with his biological parents.
12/17/2003
01:08
Sprinkle Time Make Your Own Marshmallow FactorySouth ParkS7 E15
Kyle gets what he deserves for being Jewish at Christmastime.
12/17/2003
01:10
Who Needs More Stuff?South ParkS7 E15
South Park decides to give money to the Broflovskis instead of buying presents.
12/17/2003
00:51
You F@#$ing Jews ruined Christmas AGAIN!South ParkS7 E15
The boys agree to help Kyle so that they'll get more presents.
12/17/2003
01:19
Yellow Cessna Tail Number 432GSouth ParkS7 E15
City Wok guy runs a discount travel company -- City Airlines.
12/17/2003
01:01
Christ On a Stick!South ParkS7 E15
The boys take off for Canada aboard the City Wok guy's airplane.
12/17/2003
00:45
Rick The Proud Candian MountieSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys encounter Rick the Proud Canadian Mountie, who invites himself to join their quest.
12/17/2003
01:24
French CanadaSouth ParkS7 E15
12/17/2003
00:32
No Christmas Adventure This YearSouth ParkS7 E15
The boys ride in a Canadian Christmas parade.
12/17/2003
02:45
Ninja BattleSouth ParkS8 E1
While bringing Butters to the vet, the boys are challenged to a ninja showdown by Craig, Tolkien, Clyde and Jimmy. Butters wanders off during the battle.
03/17/2004
01:53
Powers of InvisibilitySouth ParkS8 E1
The town sees through Cartman's power of invisibility .
03/17/2004
00:40
Ninja Alter EgosSouth ParkS8 E1
The boys are transformed into Japanese Anime Warriors.
03/17/2004